From Failing In PUC Maths To Landing 11 Govt Jobs: Karnataka Man Achieves Extraordinary Feat
Belagavi resident Naikappa Balappa Naik said that his feat fulfils his promise he made to his late mother to get a government job.
Belagavi: In today's competitive world when landing even one government job is a challenge for many youth, a 34-year-old man from Karnataka's Belagavi has achieved the extraordinary by clearing as many as 11 different government recruitment examinations to fulfill the promise made to his mother.
Naikappa Balappa Naik from Shindikurubet village in Gokak taluk has cracked the 11 recruitment exams—culminating in his latest success as a Civil Police Sub-Inspector (PSI).
Talking to ETV Bharat over his extraordinary feat, Naikappa said that he promised his mother that he would get a government job and bring home a red-light vehicle. “She passed away three months before I landed my first posting, but I kept my word,” an emotional Naikappa said in a hoarse voice.
From Early Setbacks To Relentless Preparation
Naikappa lost his father when he was five. His uncles Mahalingappa, Sadashiv, and Gangappa stepped in as father figures, even pawning their gold to fund his education. Initially a science student, Naikappa failed in Mathematics in pre-university college (PUC) and faced humiliation. Switching to the arts, he eventually earned a BA, a B.Ed., and a master’s degree through external studies.
Naikappa applied for 28 jobs before his first breakthrough. “I never waited only for exam time to study,” he said. “I read school textbooks from Grades 6 to 12, analyzed past question papers, and prepared consistently,” he said.
Career Milestones
Naikappa's career began in 2016 with selections as Civil Police Constable, KSRP Constable, and Railway Group D. He served four years in Belagavi district’s police technical division before becoming a Kannada teacher in 2020. He later cleared exams for First Division Assistant and multiple hostel warden posts, often choosing not to join so he could pursue higher goals.
In 2021 he ranked 125th in the statewide PSI exam. He currently works in the Directorate of Translation as a Group B officer and will soon join the police force as a Civil PSI.
Inspiration for Aspirants
Friends and teachers describe him as a model of perseverance. “Even after marriage and with children, he never gave up,” said his sister Bharati.
Naikappa avoids social media, using every spare minute for study. His advice to other aspirants: “Read reputed authors for each subject, analyze trends, and never accept defeat. Failures are only steps toward success.”
For his village, Naikappa’s success is a source of pride and a powerful reminder that determination, hard work, and family support can overcome poverty and repeated setbacks.
