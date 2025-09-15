ETV Bharat / offbeat

From Failing In PUC Maths To Landing 11 Govt Jobs: Karnataka Man Achieves Extraordinary Feat

Belagavi: In today's competitive world when landing even one government job is a challenge for many youth, a 34-year-old man from Karnataka's Belagavi has achieved the extraordinary by clearing as many as 11 different government recruitment examinations to fulfill the promise made to his mother.

Naikappa Balappa Naik from Shindikurubet village in Gokak taluk has cracked the 11 recruitment exams—culminating in his latest success as a Civil Police Sub-Inspector (PSI).

Belagavi man Naikappa Balappa Naik clears 11 job exams (ETV Bharat)

Talking to ETV Bharat over his extraordinary feat, Naikappa said that he promised his mother that he would get a government job and bring home a red-light vehicle. “She passed away three months before I landed my first posting, but I kept my word,” an emotional Naikappa said in a hoarse voice.

From Early Setbacks To Relentless Preparation

Naikappa lost his father when he was five. His uncles Mahalingappa, Sadashiv, and Gangappa stepped in as father figures, even pawning their gold to fund his education. Initially a science student, Naikappa failed in Mathematics in pre-university college (PUC) and faced humiliation. Switching to the arts, he eventually earned a BA, a B.Ed., and a master’s degree through external studies.