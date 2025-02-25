ETV Bharat / offbeat

From England To Punjab: This Farmer Now Earns Lakhs Through Flower Farming

Balbir Singh went abroad for a better future but faced hardships. Inspired by a farmer’s advice, he returned to India and found hope in agriculture.

While many youths leave India in search of better opportunities abroad, Balbir Singh stands as an inspiring example of success achieved within his homeland.
Balbir Singh, who returned to Punjab from England, is seen admiring the flowers . (Etv Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 25, 2025, 9:14 PM IST

Amritsar: While many youths leave India in search of better opportunities abroad, Balbir Singh stands as an inspiring example of success achieved within his homeland. After travelling to England on a work permit in 2011, he returned to Punjab and started his own business, now supporting multiple families.

Balbir believes that hard work can create opportunities anywhere. He initially went abroad to improve his family's financial situation but realized that similar opportunities existed in India. Facing hardships in England, including a dishonest employer who fled without paying, he worked double shifts at a hotel. It was there that he met a woman engaged in farming, who encouraged him to explore agriculture.

A Fresh Start in Punjab

Due to family responsibilities, Balbir returned to Punjab before his seven-month work permit expired. Instead of following traditional farming practices, he decided to cultivate flowers. Inspired by the advice he received abroad, he sought guidance from the Ludhiana Agriculture Department and began growing marigolds. Initially, marigold seeds were imported from Kolkata, but now, flower cultivation has expanded to Amritsar, making these flowers readily available for temples and weddings in Punjab.

Supporting Farmers and His Family

Balbir’s flower farming business thrives, especially during festivals and wedding seasons when demand surges. He highlights that flower cultivation requires minimal water and is less prone to crop failure. His success has enabled him to educate his children—one is studying B.Sc. Agriculture, another is working in Dubai, and his daughter is married. His dream is to see his son become a government officer, who can help farmers.

A Message to Punjab’s Youth

Balbir Singh urges young people to recognise opportunities at home instead of spending fortunes to go abroad, only to return empty-handed. He emphasises that success is possible anywhere with determination and hard work. His journey from an overseas worker to a flourishing entrepreneur serves as a powerful reminder that prosperity can be found within one’s homeland.

TAGGED:

