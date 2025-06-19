Gaya: When the sun sets over Bhedia Khurd, a Mahadalit hamlet just 15 kilometers from Gaya, and most people get into the sleep mode, a lone solar light post by the roadside opens up possibilities for a nine-year-old Sneha Kumari, a Class 4 student. Daughter of a daily wager battling kidney failure, Sneha studies in the local government school and is unperturbed by the challenges she faces.

With no electricity at home and no oil for lamps, Sneha has made the pavement her classroom. The solar light may not be as bright as her ambition to become a doctor, but that is her only hope against the system that has failed her family.

From Dungeons Of Darkness, Bihar's 9-Year-Old Sneha Studies Under Streetlight, Wants To Become A Doctor (ETV Bharat)

“I want to become a doctor because I want to treat my father and those like him who cannot afford expenses of being treated at good hospitals,” she says with a strong resolve.

Sneha’s story, however, had not resonated with the powers that be, till her image of studying under solar street lamp went viral. It also exposed the hollow claims of rural development in a constituency represented by Jitan Ram Manjhi, Union Minister who is considered the leader of Mahadalits. It is also in the same Wazirganj Assembly segment where BJP MLA Virendra Singh holds sway.

Her father, Mahesh Manjhi, who used to work as a labourer in Chennai, was forced to come back due to a kidney ailment. "My kidney has failed and body is giving up. I spent over Rs 1 lakh on my treatment but I did not get any help from the government. I do not have Ayushman card and no support. But I want my daughter to at least get some facilities to pursue her studies. She wants to become a doctor," says he.

From Dungeons Of Darkness, Bihar's 9-Year-Old Sneha Studies Under Solar Lamp, Wants To Become A Doctor (ETV Bharat)

The family with seven people, five children and two ailing parents, barely manages with one meal a day. That too depends on how much Sneha’s mother, Shilva Devi, earns. “We manage one meal a day. But we want Sneha to be focused in her studies because we feel maybe her success will one day change all our lives.”

The family has not received the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana benefits while only two members are covered by the ration card. Their Aadhaar cards are pending which is why they have not been able to avail benefits of any welfare schemes.

Bhedia Khurd has remained away from government initiatives and it would still have, had Sneha's story not been highlighted.

Ved Prakash, the Block Development Officer of Manpur, visited the family after the news broke. “We ensure no housing scheme corruption takes place here. So Sneha’s family will get immediate attention. We will issue Aadhaar cards for all the children and also make sure they get ration benefits,” he assured.

After a hue and cry was raised on social media, MP Jitan Ram Manjhi promised to visit the family and meet Sneha. “No Mahadalit daughter will have to study on the road. I will ensure her family gets justice and development reaches every corner of the village,” he said.

But instead of waiting for promises to be fulfilled, Sneha continues to study under the same light post every night. A determination hard to match, Sneha stands as a sign of hope for children from many backward villages, who want to secure a good life for their families.