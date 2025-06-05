From Desolate To Thriving: Assam's Barren Hill Turns Green In Eight years

By Rokibul Wahid

Nagaon: Once a completely barren and treeless landscape, Hatikhuli Ronghang Hill, located along the Nagaon-Karbi Anglong border in Assam, has undergone a stunning transformation. After 20 years of environmental degradation and deforestation, the hill has reclaimed its lush green identity, thanks to the relentless efforts of a group of nature lovers and environmental activists over the past eight years.

This ecological revival is credited to Hati Bondhu, a nature conservation organisation led on the ground by environmentalist Binod Dulu Bora. In just eight years, the organisation, with strong community support, has planted over 15,000 trees across 800 bighas of land on the hill, turning it into a thriving forest ecosystem once again. What was once a barren and lifeless hill is now teeming with biodiversity and provides a suitable habitat for wild elephants.

For over two decades, Hatikhuli Ronghang Hill has suffered severe environmental loss due to unchecked deforestation and exploitation. This not only stripped the region of vegetation, but also disrupted local biodiversity and worsened human-elephant conflict in nearby villages. However, Hati Bondhu’s initiative has reversed much of that damage through sustained afforestation efforts.

Since 2018, Hati Bondhu has been planting various native species like jackfruit, bamboo and napier grass-many of which are preferred food sources for elephants. According to the field director of Hati Bondhu, Binod Dulu Bora, this conscious effort to restore both greenery and food availability has played a crucial role in reducing elephant-human conflict while helping rebuild a functional ecosystem.

The successful restoration of this vast hilly area has allowed elephants to return and roam more freely, as they now have access to safe, food-rich habitats. The frequency of conflict incidents with local communities has seen a notable decline.

Local communities played an essential role in the success of the initiative. Hati Bondhu worked hand in hand with villagers to create awareness about environmental conservation and involve them in the tree-planting drives.

One resident, Saraswati Terangpi, said, “Earlier, it used to break our hearts to see the hill so barren. Now, seeing it green again fills us with pride. It’s safer for elephants, too.” Another villager, Rajiv Timung, noted, “Previously, we often had conflicts with elephants because they had no place to go. Now that the hill is covered in trees again, the situation has improved a lot. It has even improved the natural beauty of the area.”

Under the guidance of a social worker and Hati Bondhu founder Pradip Kumar Bhuyan, and with the on-ground leadership of Binod Dulu Bora, this initiative has become a model for environmental conservation. It demonstrates how restoring forests not only preserves biodiversity, but also fosters peaceful coexistence between wildlife and humans.

“Our goal isn't just to plant trees,” Bora emphasised. “It's about creating ecological balance between humans and wildlife. The success of Hatikhuli Ronghang Hill inspires us to replicate this model elsewhere. And environmental protection shouldn't be limited to symbolic gestures on World Environment Day, we must act every day.”

The initiative has gained national recognition, even receiving praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Mann Ki Baat programme, where he applauded the efforts made to reduce human-elephant conflict through ecological restoration.

Today, Hatikhuli Ronghang Hill stands as a symbol of environmental responsibility, not just for elephants, but for the protection of Assam’s broader biodiversity. What once was a symbol of environmental neglect is now a beacon of hope and resilience, proving that with commitment, nature can indeed be healed.

