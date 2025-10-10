ETV Bharat / offbeat

From Delivery Boy To Boxing Champion: Vamsi Krishna’s Journey Of Determination And Glory

Hyderabad/Rajampet: A young man working as a delivery boy in Hyderabad is gaining recognition in boxing at national and international levels. Vamsi Krishna, originally from Upper Mandapalle village in Rajampet mandal, Annamayya district, lost his father at a young age and has been the family's main support while pursuing his sporting ambitions.

Despite financial challenges, including the catastrophic 2021 Annamayya floods (Dam tragedy) that devastated his home and all of his achievements, Vamsi trains relentlessly under Coach Anand Achari. He has earned numerous medals in Thai boxing, karate and now traditional boxing, with aspirations to represent India at the Olympics.

Vamsi Krishna from Upper Mandapalle in Annamayya district's Rajampet Mandal in Andhra Pradesh, began boxing with Coach Anand Achari at age seven. Previously, he trained in Thai boxing and karate, winning accolades in various tournaments.

Master Anand offered comprehensive support because Vamsi could not afford training. After his three elder sisters married, the family faced further hardship when the November 19, 2021, floods demolished their house and belongings, including all of Vamsi's medals and certificates.

After the floods, Vamsi relocated to Hyderabad to provide for his mother, working as a gig worker for Zomato, Swiggy and Rapido. Despite grueling shifts from morning until midnight, he continued boxing and competed in state, national and international tournaments. He secured his first gold medal in a Kurnool boxing tournament in 2019, then triumphed in national Thai boxing championships in Gujarat, and later won an international Thai boxing title in Goa.

He also holds five certificates in Thai boxing and 12 medals in karate. Now concentrating on traditional boxing, he has already won national and international medals, including a gold in an international tournament in Nepal last August.