Ranchi: Akhilesh Kumar Ambasht's love for plants is not new-found. It was in 1990, that his tryst with gardening began and he has reached a stage today, when after 35 years, his house is more of a green canopy than a residential place. Healthy greens define his existence in his modest house, B-13 on Ratu Road where his plants co-exist with him in perfect harmony.

Contrary to the landscape we see in present day - concrete jungles - , the 68-year-old's house seems a retreat with a lush sanctuary, home to over 8,000 rare and medicinal plants, cared for lovingly by Akhilesh, his wife, and brother. The simple home is part nursery, part herbal garden, and part botanical museum. Not surprising though, every inch of space — from the courtyard to the terrace, from walls to window sills, has a green cover.

From Courtyard To Rooftop: Ranchi Man Builds A Green World At Home, Nurtures 8,000 Plants (ETV Bharat)

After retiring as Private Secretary at Sri Krishna Lok Prashasan Sansthan in September 2024, Akhilesh has been devoting all the time taking care of the plants which vary across 400 species. Many of them are so rare that he claims even the government gardens would not be having them. He has Raktachandan, Brahmakamal, Rudraksh, Camphor, Bay leaf, Sindoor, and even Paan plants which otherwise are not easily seen anywhere in the cities.

"I do not choose the plants, they choose to be with me. I feel I take care of my plants in the same way as I would raise my children," says Akhilesh, with a child like charm while clearing off dust from a leaf.

Visitors often mistake his house for a commercial nursery. But those who have stayed close to the locality or commute by his house vouch for the dedication with which Akhilesh fends for his plants. "From cleaning the place to watering, from sweeping clean the fallen leaves to uprooting grassy patches, from pruning to fertilising, Akhilesh is busy full time in his gardens," say locals.

But Akhilesh also does charity when it comes to the greens. He gives away his saplings for free. Whether it’s to the Pahadi Mandir, local police stations, IAS Club, homes of MPs, MLAs, or even High Court judges, he sends them plants or carries himself and makes them pledge to preserve at least five of them.

His wife and brother, who earlier had problems with so many plants at home are now at ease and happy. "We had issues with insects in the beginning, but with time we developed natural systems to control them,” Akhilesh says standing in the midst of plants. His house runs like a self-sustained eco-system where organic waste is converted to fertilizer, rainwater harvesting done and pesticides are replaced by neem oil and natural repellents.

Neighbours speak volumes about Akhilesh's love for plants. “This is not a hobby. It is a lifelong commitment and dedication,” says his friend Ravindra Kumar.

Stepping into Akhilesh’s home is nothing less than a sensory shift. The air is cooler while the dust is conspicuous by its absence. Birds have a free play among the leaves. “Many a time, people come here just to sit and relax,” says his friend. “You don’t need a park or a morning walk if you are staying close to Akhilesh's house. You can take a stroll here and meditate,” he adds.

The plant lover has inspired hundreds of people in Ranchi. Social worker Vinod Kumar Yadav calls Akhilesh’s work a silent green revolution. “This is green activism, not just love. How many of us can devote our days and years to plants only,” he questions.

It is heartening to see the saplings Akhilesh distributed over the years now standing tall as trees across parks, campuses, and public offices.

Akhilesh says he has been doing the same work even when he was was working. "Now I get more time to do. People say I am eccentric but I am not. It is a necessity. Even the Raj Bhavan doesn’t have some of the plants I have preserved over the years,” he says.

He also contributes to tree plantation campaigns across the city. “What we do with nature is up to us. If you want to make a heaven at home, plant and preserve trees," is his concluding message before he starts watering the plants.