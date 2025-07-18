From Catwalk to Caste War: Meet Sanjeev Dom, Bihar Model-Turned-Dalit Rights-Champ

Khagaria: He set the ramp on fire with his flamboyant and sashaying moves in numerous fashion shows till he found an inner sense of purpose, responding to the call of his soul. Leaving the world of glam and glitz for a social cause may not be everyone's cup of tea, but for Sanjeev Kumar, who loves to be called 'Sanjeev Dom,' the exit came easily.

Sanjeev showed a deep sense of purpose and urgency for fighting caste discrimination in Bihar’s most neglected corners. With stars in his eyes, Bihar native Sanjeev Kumar moved to Delhi dazzled in Delhi ramps model from Delhi who traded the glamour of the runway for the gritty, soul-testing mission of fighting caste discrimination in Bihar’s most neglected corners.



A wedding that charted a new course



What was the trigger? Soon after he returned to his ancestral village Parbatta, in Khagaria district, for his sister’s wedding, he witnessed something that changed his heart forever. "How do you feel when guests from the upper caste are served food in neat and clean rows, while members of the Dom and Musahar communities are left to pick up leftovers from soiled banana leaves?" he asks.

Sanjeev empowered those who once languished in despair. (ETV Bharat)

He continues, "I couldn't ignore it. It shook my soul. It's like dignity was being dumped on the ground and trampled," Sanjeev recalls. According to Kumar, he made a promise to himself that he would fight for the justice of those who are discriminated.



Becoming a funeral worker



Though he was born into an upper-caste family, Sanjeev did the unthinkable just to fight the discrimination. He also added “Dom” to his name. It wasn’t a show but a rebellion in the true sense of the term.

"In the eyes of the Constitution, all humans are equal. Why is there so discrimination then?" he asks. Carrying forward the conversation, he says, "This question arose in my mind. I felt that now someone should come forward and raise a voice for these deprived communities. I thought I should be that person, so I started adding 'Dom' to my name.



He continues, "The only purpose of adding Dom to my name is to give society a signal that this caste deserves respect and not shame. I started teaching their children by bathing them, dressing them, and making them sit with dignity. I tried to send them to school. Gradually, awareness came."



Building the trust among the outcast & shared struggle



In 2006, Sanjeev formed the Outcast Welfare Organisation. It was not an NGO, but a 'people-oriented platform'. It began with a humble note and not with foreign funds. Gradully, the organisation spread its wings in 18 districts of Bihar, bringing education, dignity, and opportunity for the grassroots and neglected people.



Satyamev Jayate & Aamir Khan



The first big recognition came when Aamir Khan’s iconic show 'Satyamev Jayate' featured his story in 2012. Aamir's team scanned through the areas of Parbatta and Khagaria. They closely observed Kumar's team's work and took visuals.



Khan was deeply moved by Sanjeev's story, his struggle and dedication. Kumar was invited as a special guest at the Mumbai studio, where he shared his experiences.



Awards and recognitions



Sanjeev was awarded the Karmaveer Chakra by the United Nations and Icongo for his social work for social change. In 2021, the then Vice President Venkaiah Naidu honoured him. His story of struggle found a place in the book 'The Vision of Antyodaya' published by the Ministry of Culture.

Though he was born into an upper-caste family, Sanjeev did the unthinkable just to fight the discrimination. (ETV Bharat)

Even during the Covid outbreak, instead of retreating, Kumar conducted tests, ran vaccination and awareness campaigns in Dalit settlements. For his extraordinary contribution, he was also awarded a gold medal by the United Nations and iCONGO. A special appreciation came from Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in 2024. Speaking at the launch ceremony of RSS's book 'Seva Samarpan', he lauded Sanjeev's work.



A new dawn in Dalit colonies



Sanjeev empowered those who once languished in despair. They are now brimming with joy and recognition. Girish Malik, once neglected, is now a government supervisor. Santosh, a former sanitation worker, is pursuing his MA. Pratap, who once struggled to survive, now works at Bandhan Bank. Once condemned to leftovers, these young men and women are now writing their futures.

Sanjeev showed a deep sense of purpose and urgency for fighting caste discrimination in Bihar’s most neglected corners. (ETV Bharat)

From a decorated stage to dusty village lanes, Sanjeev Dom emerged as a real changemaker. The transformation is made through toil, sweat, and purpose.