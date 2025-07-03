ETV Bharat / offbeat

From Cattle Herder To Doctorate Holder At 35, Nagarkurnool Chinta Paramesh Earns PhD in Geology After Starting School At 14

Hyderabad: Until the age of 13, Chinta Paramesh spent his days tending cattle, never having stepped inside a classroom. But a chance encounter with a social worker changed the course of his life. Today, the boy who once worked as a herder in Nagarkurnool district holds a PhD in Geology from Osmania University and dreams of becoming a professor.

Paramesh, a native of Kondanagul village in Balamoor mandal, began working at the age of nine in a landlord's house. His parents, daily wage labourers, left him at home to care for his younger siblings. It was during one Dussehra festival that he stitched a new school uniform for himself. Wearing it to a local temple fair caught the attention of MV Foundation activist Maula Ali, who was intrigued and approached him.

Paramesh expressed his deep interest in education, and Maula Ali informed him about a bridge course run by MV Foundation at Rampur, near his village. After convincing his parents, Paramesh joined the camp and completed a one-year intensive learning program.

Straight To 7th Grade At 14

At the age of 14, Paramesh directly appeared for the 7th-grade board exams and passed. He then joined a government school in Balamoor while staying in a social welfare hostel and completed his 10th standard with first division.

He went on to study Intermediate at the Gurukula Junior College in Kalwakurthy, earned a B.Sc from Science College, Saifabad, and later pursued an M.Sc in Geology from Osmania University, securing a distinction with 85% marks.