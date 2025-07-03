From Cattle Herder To Doctorate Holder At 35, Nagarkurnool Chinta Paramesh Earns PhD in Geology After Starting School At 14

Hyderabad: Until the age of 13, Chinta Paramesh spent his days tending cattle, never having stepped inside a classroom. But a chance encounter with a social worker changed the course of his life. Today, the boy who once worked as a herder in Nagarkurnool district holds a PhD in Geology from Osmania University and dreams of becoming a professor.
Paramesh, a native of Kondanagul village in Balamoor mandal, began working at the age of nine in a landlord's house. His parents, daily wage labourers, left him at home to care for his younger siblings. It was during one Dussehra festival that he stitched a new school uniform for himself. Wearing it to a local temple fair caught the attention of MV Foundation activist Maula Ali, who was intrigued and approached him.
Paramesh expressed his deep interest in education, and Maula Ali informed him about a bridge course run by MV Foundation at Rampur, near his village. After convincing his parents, Paramesh joined the camp and completed a one-year intensive learning program.
Straight To 7th Grade At 14
At the age of 14, Paramesh directly appeared for the 7th-grade board exams and passed. He then joined a government school in Balamoor while staying in a social welfare hostel and completed his 10th standard with first division.
He went on to study Intermediate at the Gurukula Junior College in Kalwakurthy, earned a B.Sc from Science College, Saifabad, and later pursued an M.Sc in Geology from Osmania University, securing a distinction with 85% marks.
PhD Journey Made Possible By Fellowship
Paramesh’s academic excellence earned him a PhD seat in the Geology Department of Osmania University. With the support of the Rajiv Gandhi National Fellowship, he was able to fully focus on his research. Guided by Professor Muralidhar, he conducted a study on groundwater conditions in Amrabad and Padara mandals and successfully submitted his thesis.
He was recently awarded his PhD at the age of 35 and is currently working as a geologist in a private firm. Reflecting on his journey, Paramesh said, “My goal is to become a professor and inspire others who come from backgrounds like mine.”
