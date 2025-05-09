ETV Bharat / offbeat

From Boardroom To Biofloc, The MBA From Ranchi Who Became A Fisherman And Changed 300 Lives

Ranchi: We see people who chase dreams. We also witness people who rise from their failure. Ranchi's Nishant Kumar belongs to the second kind.

After completing an MBA from Australia, Nishant Kumar was leading a life where days began with boardrooms and ended in luxurious stay options but somewhere something was bothering him. He was not doing what would make him happy at the end of the day. The job, the routine life and the competition to excel seemed not his cups of tea.

So in 2018, Nishant took the big and bold decision to quit the job. He had some basic ideas in mind to take a plunge into the mud and water. He had decided to make a future with fish farming and began in a single cement tank of dimension 5x12. But that became the reason of his worry - the tank failed, fish died and he lost lakhs. Reason, he had no knowledge about the technicalities, was not trained and had no background information or blueprint for success.

The loss broke him, not just financially, but mentally. “I was shattered. I thought I did the biggest mistake of my life by quitting a well-paying job and investing my savings in this venture,” he says.

But Nishant did not give up.

Gathering pieces of life and encouraged by well-wishers, he made up his mind to start all over again. But the first failure had made him cautious about how he planned the present venture. He underwent training, some online and some offline from India and Indonesia. He did a lot of research and learnt in detail about how biofloc farming is done and how to achieve success as a first timer. Biofloc technology is an eco-friendly method that allows high-density fish farming in a limited space.