From Barren Fields To Bright Futures: Andhra Pradesh Auto Driver's Sons' Ascent At ISRO And ONGC

Nagabhushanam, who switched from goods transport driver to auto driver, hurdled his financial constraints to let his sons to excel in their careers.

Nagabhushanam(R), who switched from goods transport driver to auto driver, hurdled his financial constraints to let his sons to excel in their careers.
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 3, 2025 at 5:59 PM IST

Kanaganapalli: Nagabhushanam and his wife Umadevi from Kanaganapalli village in Andhra Pradesh's Kanaganapalli had little land and fewer means. The couple's modest four-acre farm yielded no crops, yet their aspirations for their sons Nagapradeep and Nagasai were rich and deep.

Nagabhushanam, once a goods transport driver, later turned auto driver, gave his sons more than just life, he gave them wings. Through sweat, sacrifice, and silent suffering, he ensured that his children would reach the heights he never could. Today, one son is a scientist at ISRO, and the other is an engineer at ONGC, making their father’s dream a proud reality.

Nagabhushanam, once a goods transport driver, later turned auto driver, gave his sons more than just life, he gave them wings.

Sold his van, became their ride

Knowing education was the only way out, Nagabhushanam enrolled his children in a private school in Dharmavaram, 25 km away. Unable to afford hostel fees, he admitted them as day scholars, taking on the daily responsibility of commuting.

Realizing the burden of daily travel on his children, he sold his transport van and bought an auto-rickshaw. Every day, for 12 long years, he drove his sons to school in the morning, worked throughout the day, and brought them home at night. This daily sacrifice became the foundation of their success.

Nagapradeep: From Anantapur to ISRO

Inspired by his father’s dedication, Nagapradeep excelled in studies. After securing a good rank in EAMCET, he completed his B.Tech from JNTU Anantapur in 2020. He later gained admission into the prestigious Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, for M.Tech. His talent took him abroad presenting research papers in Italy, France, Paris, and Rome last September.

Post-M.Tech, he cracked job offers from elite organizations like BARC, ISRO, and the Central Intelligence Bureau. Staying true to his childhood dream, he joined ISRO Sriharikota as a scientist in February this year.

Nagasai: ONGC engineer with a civil dream

His younger brother Nagasai followed the same path of perseverance. Completing B.Tech from SV University, he first worked at NTPC, and later bagged offers from IOCL and ONGC. Choosing ONGC, he is currently stationed in Rajahmundry. With two weeks on and two weeks off, he’s now preparing for the civil services, aiming to fulfil his mother’s dream of seeing him become an SP.

A father's love, a legacy of grit

Nagabhushanam’s story is not just about poverty and hardship. It is about vision, sacrifice, and transformation. It’s proof that parents with grit can build palaces of success on foundations of struggle. From an auto to ISRO and ONGC, this is not just the journey of two brothers, but the story of a father who became their Brahma.

