ETV Bharat / offbeat

From Barren Fields To Bright Futures: Andhra Pradesh Auto Driver's Sons' Ascent At ISRO And ONGC

Nagabhushanam(R), who switched from goods transport driver to auto driver, hurdled his financial constraints to let his sons to excel in their careers. ( ETV Bharat )

Kanaganapalli: Nagabhushanam and his wife Umadevi from Kanaganapalli village in Andhra Pradesh's Kanaganapalli had little land and fewer means. The couple's modest four-acre farm yielded no crops, yet their aspirations for their sons Nagapradeep and Nagasai were rich and deep.

Nagabhushanam, once a goods transport driver, later turned auto driver, gave his sons more than just life, he gave them wings. Through sweat, sacrifice, and silent suffering, he ensured that his children would reach the heights he never could. Today, one son is a scientist at ISRO, and the other is an engineer at ONGC, making their father’s dream a proud reality.

Nagabhushanam, once a goods transport driver, later turned auto driver, gave his sons more than just life, he gave them wings. (ETV Bharat)

Sold his van, became their ride

Knowing education was the only way out, Nagabhushanam enrolled his children in a private school in Dharmavaram, 25 km away. Unable to afford hostel fees, he admitted them as day scholars, taking on the daily responsibility of commuting.

Realizing the burden of daily travel on his children, he sold his transport van and bought an auto-rickshaw. Every day, for 12 long years, he drove his sons to school in the morning, worked throughout the day, and brought them home at night. This daily sacrifice became the foundation of their success.