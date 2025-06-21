From Army Dreams to Yoga Guru: Palamuru Youth Inspires Thousands Through Yoga

Hyderabad: For Ramesh Kavali, yoga wasn’t just a form of exercise; it is a lifeline. What started as a tool to overcome personal setbacks has now turned into a mission to heal others. Once a young man who dreamt of becoming a soldier and serving the country, Ramesh now serves society in a different but powerful way as a yoga instructor, transforming lives one asana at a time.
Born into a farming family in Thurakalapalli, a village in Charakonda mandal of Nagarkurnool district, Ramesh moved to Hyderabad in 2014 for higher studies. Like many youths from rural Telangana, he aspired to secure a government job or join the Indian Army. Physically strong and determined, he cleared many rounds of Army selection rallies, but repeatedly stumbled at the written exams.
Yoga, A Turning Point
His repeated failures extended into police recruitment attempts, too. Watching others who trained in yoga succeed while he lagged behind left Ramesh deeply disheartened. But instead of giving up, he turned inward and found yoga.
“Yoga isn’t about standing upside down or holding your breath, it’s about taking control of your life,” says Ramesh, now a certified instructor and founder of Buddha Yoga Studio in Vanasthalipuram, Hyderabad.
A Humble Beginning, A Growing Impact
He began his yoga journey by renting a small space and teaching just two women. Despite scepticism from his family and neighbours, some even mocking whether "yoga will fill his stomach", Ramesh pressed on with determination. Today, he has taught yoga to over 2,500 people, including senior citizens, professionals, homemakers, and youth.
“I believe any education that gives life is true education,” Ramesh says. Now, alongside his work as a software employee, he dedicates his mornings to guiding others towards physical and mental wellness through yoga.
Healing Mind And Body
At Buddha Yoga Studio, people aged 20 to 70 begin their day with an hour of yoga. From stress relief to managing physical ailments, Ramesh’s sessions have become a daily ritual for many seeking balance in life.
A Mission for a Healthier Nation
Despite its growing popularity, Ramesh laments that only 2% of India’s population actively practices yoga. “If we truly want a healthy India, more people need to embrace yoga as a lifestyle, not just an occasional workout,” he says, hoping to inspire more through his journey.
As the world celebrates International Yoga Day, Ramesh Kavali stands as a shining example of how inner strength and self-belief, combined with the power of yoga, can turn even life’s disappointments into a purpose-filled path.
