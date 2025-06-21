ETV Bharat / offbeat

From Army Dreams to Yoga Guru: Palamuru Youth Inspires Thousands Through Yoga

Hyderabad: For Ramesh Kavali, yoga wasn’t just a form of exercise; it is a lifeline. What started as a tool to overcome personal setbacks has now turned into a mission to heal others. Once a young man who dreamt of becoming a soldier and serving the country, Ramesh now serves society in a different but powerful way as a yoga instructor, transforming lives one asana at a time.

Born into a farming family in Thurakalapalli, a village in Charakonda mandal of Nagarkurnool district, Ramesh moved to Hyderabad in 2014 for higher studies. Like many youths from rural Telangana, he aspired to secure a government job or join the Indian Army. Physically strong and determined, he cleared many rounds of Army selection rallies, but repeatedly stumbled at the written exams.

Yoga, A Turning Point

His repeated failures extended into police recruitment attempts, too. Watching others who trained in yoga succeed while he lagged behind left Ramesh deeply disheartened. But instead of giving up, he turned inward and found yoga.

“Yoga isn’t about standing upside down or holding your breath, it’s about taking control of your life,” says Ramesh, now a certified instructor and founder of Buddha Yoga Studio in Vanasthalipuram, Hyderabad.

A Humble Beginning, A Growing Impact

He began his yoga journey by renting a small space and teaching just two women. Despite scepticism from his family and neighbours, some even mocking whether "yoga will fill his stomach", Ramesh pressed on with determination. Today, he has taught yoga to over 2,500 people, including senior citizens, professionals, homemakers, and youth.