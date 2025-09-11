From Ajaykumar To Abinayasri: How A Single Mother From Madurai Anchors Son's Sex Change Journey Breaking Social Taboo
Woman stands shoulder-to-shoulder with her son whose gender was reassigned, hoping to make the world a better place for her child and others like her.
Published : September 11, 2025 at 5:42 PM IST
By R Sivakumar
Chennai: "Ma, Anna(elder brother) wants to wear my dress. He wants to wear my bangles and 'pottu'(bindi). He wants to grow his hair long like me and to adorn it with 'poo'(flowers)!" This was one of the earliest verbal communications between the sister and mother of a transperson. The single mother who listened did not flinch. She told her to wait for her son to come out by himself.
Ajaykumar came out as Abinayasri, expressing a desire to be identified as a female, as against her cisgender--male, when he was in the early teenage.
Abinayasri's mother, Nagajothi stood by his side ready to take on the regressive mindsets among the people in the society.
The mother insisted that her child will have to promise two things -- one she should not indulge in begging and in flesh trade.
Abinaysri's eyes welled up. She asked, "Are you willing to give up on our relatives? Won't you become an outcast for accepting me?"
Nagajothi has already made up her mind, ever since she knew her son was undergoing hormonal changes.
She told him, "I would hold you in my hands till my last breath."
"Our relatives were never been there when we really wanted them around. Let them stay away." She told her elder daughter.
Most of the transgenders end up in the streets because their families refuse to accept them as what they are. She did not want her child to be tossed out into that unkind world.
Nagajothi is a native of Meenakshipuram, Sellur, in Madurai before she relocated to Tiruppur to support Abinayasri, who is working in a knitwear unit. It is the harassment from the local community boys and the elderly forced her to relocate. Nagajothi has married off her younger daughter Kausalya, who is now living with her husband.
She was speaking from a bed where her now transformed daughter was lying down post gender-change surgery. We could realise Abinayasri's pain from the surgery as anesthesia wore off.
"Life throws different challenges at different turns. My husband left me 15 years ago. I was struggling to make ends meet. That is when I learnt that my son was going through hormonal changes. There were changes in the way he walk and he spoke and his behaviour," she said.
She narrated how her son, who was a brilliant student and could not continue his studies. His non-conformity with his cisgender made him an object of ridicule, she said, adding that her son, who had not come out yet had to quit school at the age of 13.
Life changed.
He began to work as he had attained the legal age requirement. The bullying and harassment did not stop. He endured all of it and kept it to himself. He thought that disclosing the harassment he faced would hurt his mother. He kept enduring until one day he confided with Nagajothi. The journey of Abinayasri after she quit school became harder. She had to be hospitalised in Tiruppur Government Hospital for a month following a sexual assault, recently.
Abinayasri is now employed in a safe space among women in a vest-making company in Tiruppur. There she doesn't face any discrimination.
She now makes Rs 5,000 per week and supports and cares for herself and her mother.
She wonders whether the lack of acceptance from parents would follow the same pattern if transgender persons were born with some other form of disabilities. She believes they would definitely care for such children and adds that their family honour and caste pride would prevent them if it is a gender non-conformity condition.
"I have witnessed parents pretending to accept their children coming out as transgender persons and then killing them. I can't shrug of those horrors. I am blessed to have a mother who is so kind."
She didn't hesitate for a moment to accept me. She embraced me as I am, Abinayasri says while praising her mother.
Priyababu, who leads a non-governnment organisation, working with trangenders, said the entire community is overwhelmed by the love Abinayasri has been showered by her mother. Priyababu, who herself is a transgender person, has been helping others undergoing transformation on availing help from evidence-based medicine and the support offered by the state.
She was all praises for Nagajothi for accepting Abinayasri as she is. The mother has dedicated her life to help her son-turned daughter pursue his gender orientation, she says and adds, "I have no words to describe the elation this brought out in the entire community here."
The mother-daughter duo are back in Madurai. This time for the operation.
The family would have to shell out at least Rs 3 - Rs 5 lakh for a sex change surgery elsewhere in a private hospital. The government has been offering this service at no cost through its dedicated centres setup in its hospitals.
Abinayasri has been undergoing treatment at the GRH for the past six months. She has been consulting for the gender re-assignment surgery. After evaluation, the surgery was carried out last week.
Abinaysri who has dropped out of school when she was in class VII aspires to become a civil servant so she could serve the society and the vulnerable from her community.
We wished her luck as we prepared to take our leave from the hospital bed from where Abinaysri was recuperating, Nagajothi stopped us.
She wanted to reiterate her views that her logic was simple. "My choice was simple--choose my child or lose her forever."
Nagajothi says if parents choose their children the harassment that transgenders face would eventually stop.
The trans clinic in Government Rajaji Hospital(GRH) offers five specialties--psychiatry, plastic surgery, urology and gynaecology--for transgenders. It provides hormone therapy, laser treatment and genital surgeries, among others.
The clinic started in July 2021 has performed over 200 surgeries so far. They have been catering to around 200 trans persons every year. The clinic is also involved in surveying the outpatients, visiting it. There are four more such clinics operating in Tamil Nadu.
The Census 2011 data shows Tamil Nadu had 22,364 Transgenders. Since the number is from 14 years ago, the actual number could be more than doubled. That will come to light only after the survey. Earlier this year, the special summary revision of the electoral rolls by the state's Chief Electoral Officer has enumerated the number of eligible Transgender voters at 9,120.
In August, the state government has come up with a policy aimed at protecting the interests of Transgender persons.
The August 2025 policy unveiled by Chief Minister MK Stalin has assured it would also take steps to bring about amendments to the Hindu Succession Act, Indian Succession Act, among others, which would ensure the right of inheritance to transgender and intersex persons.
A senior official from Social Welfare Department said the state was working on legislations to penalise "gender-based violence by family members, intimate partners and others are implemented effectively.
As per the policy, all educational institutions would alter the name and gender in academic certificates of transgender and transpersons, utilising the provisions of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019.
It also envisages affordable housing and provision of free house site 'pattas'(land titles) besides facilitating "short-stay homes for transgender and intersex persons."
