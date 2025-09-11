ETV Bharat / offbeat

From Ajaykumar To Abinayasri: How A Single Mother From Madurai Anchors Son's Sex Change Journey Breaking Social Taboo

By R Sivakumar

Chennai: "Ma, Anna(elder brother) wants to wear my dress. He wants to wear my bangles and 'pottu'(bindi). He wants to grow his hair long like me and to adorn it with 'poo'(flowers)!" This was one of the earliest verbal communications between the sister and mother of a transperson. The single mother who listened did not flinch. She told her to wait for her son to come out by himself.

Ajaykumar came out as Abinayasri, expressing a desire to be identified as a female, as against her cisgender--male, when he was in the early teenage.

Abinayasri's mother, Nagajothi stood by his side ready to take on the regressive mindsets among the people in the society.

The mother insisted that her child will have to promise two things -- one she should not indulge in begging and in flesh trade.

Abinaysri's eyes welled up. She asked, "Are you willing to give up on our relatives? Won't you become an outcast for accepting me?"

Nagajothi has already made up her mind, ever since she knew her son was undergoing hormonal changes.

She told him, "I would hold you in my hands till my last breath."

"Our relatives were never been there when we really wanted them around. Let them stay away." She told her elder daughter.

Most of the transgenders end up in the streets because their families refuse to accept them as what they are. She did not want her child to be tossed out into that unkind world.

Nagajothi is a native of Meenakshipuram, Sellur, in Madurai before she relocated to Tiruppur to support Abinayasri, who is working in a knitwear unit. It is the harassment from the local community boys and the elderly forced her to relocate. Nagajothi has married off her younger daughter Kausalya, who is now living with her husband.

She was speaking from a bed where her now transformed daughter was lying down post gender-change surgery. We could realise Abinayasri's pain from the surgery as anesthesia wore off.

"Life throws different challenges at different turns. My husband left me 15 years ago. I was struggling to make ends meet. That is when I learnt that my son was going through hormonal changes. There were changes in the way he walk and he spoke and his behaviour," she said.

She narrated how her son, who was a brilliant student and could not continue his studies. His non-conformity with his cisgender made him an object of ridicule, she said, adding that her son, who had not come out yet had to quit school at the age of 13.

Life changed.

He began to work as he had attained the legal age requirement. The bullying and harassment did not stop. He endured all of it and kept it to himself. He thought that disclosing the harassment he faced would hurt his mother. He kept enduring until one day he confided with Nagajothi. The journey of Abinayasri after she quit school became harder. She had to be hospitalised in Tiruppur Government Hospital for a month following a sexual assault, recently.

Abinayasri is now employed in a safe space among women in a vest-making company in Tiruppur. There she doesn't face any discrimination.

She now makes Rs 5,000 per week and supports and cares for herself and her mother.

She wonders whether the lack of acceptance from parents would follow the same pattern if transgender persons were born with some other form of disabilities. She believes they would definitely care for such children and adds that their family honour and caste pride would prevent them if it is a gender non-conformity condition.