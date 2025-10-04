From Adversity To Achievement: Inspiring Journey Of RPS Officer Anju Yadav
Anju Yadav had to overcome poverty, struggles, and social barriers, but she didn't stop; instead, she worked hard to join the Rajasthan Police.
Published : October 4, 2025 at 2:22 PM IST|
Updated : October 4, 2025 at 3:35 PM IST
Jaipur: A promising daughter who had to leave college despite securing admission due to a lack of resources; a wife who endured taunts from her in-laws; a mother who left her infant son behind to study for a better future.
While these may sound like three separate stories, they are all part of the remarkable journey of Anju Yadav, a probationer officer from the 55th batch of the Rajasthan Police Service (RPS).
Anju shared various aspects of her life, marked by poverty and societal constraints but ultimately transformed into resilience, in an interview with ETV Bharat.
Born in Dholera, a small village in Haryana’s Narnaul district, to a family of farmers. After completing her primary education at the village government school, Anju enrolled at the Government Girls College in Narnaul. However, she had to drop out due to financial constraints.
“I had to leave college despite getting admission. My father's financial situation didn’t allow it,” she recalls. “I was determined not to give up on my education, so I completed my graduation through distance learning.”
Marriage, in-laws, and early struggles
Anju’s life took a difficult turn after marriage, as she found herself confined to household chores, looking after livestock at her in-laws’ home.
“After marriage, circumstances were not good. There was not much support at home. Life became confined to household chores and livestock,” she says.
In 2012, Anju says she began to think seriously about changing her life after her son was born. “I had only two options: let things go as they were or work hard and get a government job,” she explains.
However, to pursue her dream, Anju had to make a heart-wrenching decision. “I returned to my parents’ home with my one-month-old son and then left him in their care to move to Jaipur, where I began preparing for teacher recruitment exams,” Anju says.
She says it was difficult, as she couldn’t even meet her son for long periods. “Many of his birthdays passed without me seeing him. He suffered more than I did,” she shares.
Journey through teaching and turning point
In 2016, Anju was selected for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Bhind, Madhya Pradesh, followed by selection in the Rajasthan teacher recruitment. Eventually, she became a government school teacher in Delhi.
“Despite professional progress, I continued to face societal taunts and personal hardships. People used to taunt my parents and even my son. There were ups and downs in every phase,” she says.
A pivotal moment in her life occurred when she was required to visit multiple government offices. “That’s when I realised, if an educated woman like me is facing so much trouble, what must the illiterate go through?”
However, she didn’t look back and applied for the Rajasthan Police Service when a vacancy came up in 2021. After her selection, the same society that once whispered behind her back now salutes her journey.
“Before, I had never received respect in my life. In my village, people would ask all kinds of questions. Women would whisper. Now, when I go home, I receive love and respect. People congratulate my father. That gives me the greatest joy,” she says.
Message to youth: Dream boldly, fight bravely
Anju believes her life struggles and experiences have made her strong and more empathetic, especially toward women. “Women in villages lack the environment and freedom to pursue their dreams. There are so many social and economic constraints. But if you have a dream, be determined to fulfil it,” she advises.
She also highlighted the importance of education for girls, saying that only through education will daughters be able to support themselves when needed.
“Troubles are temporary. Fight through them. Work hard with dedication and discipline. Success will follow, and it will change your life and your family’s life completely,” she says.
Read More