From Adversity To Achievement: Inspiring Journey Of RPS Officer Anju Yadav

Jaipur: A promising daughter who had to leave college despite securing admission due to a lack of resources; a wife who endured taunts from her in-laws; a mother who left her infant son behind to study for a better future.

While these may sound like three separate stories, they are all part of the remarkable journey of Anju Yadav, a probationer officer from the 55th batch of the Rajasthan Police Service (RPS).

Anju shared various aspects of her life, marked by poverty and societal constraints but ultimately transformed into resilience, in an interview with ETV Bharat.

Born in Dholera, a small village in Haryana’s Narnaul district, to a family of farmers. After completing her primary education at the village government school, Anju enrolled at the Government Girls College in Narnaul. However, she had to drop out due to financial constraints.

“I had to leave college despite getting admission. My father's financial situation didn’t allow it,” she recalls. “I was determined not to give up on my education, so I completed my graduation through distance learning.”

Marriage, in-laws, and early struggles

Anju’s life took a difficult turn after marriage, as she found herself confined to household chores, looking after livestock at her in-laws’ home.

“After marriage, circumstances were not good. There was not much support at home. Life became confined to household chores and livestock,” she says.

In 2012, Anju says she began to think seriously about changing her life after her son was born. “I had only two options: let things go as they were or work hard and get a government job,” she explains.

However, to pursue her dream, Anju had to make a heart-wrenching decision. “I returned to my parents’ home with my one-month-old son and then left him in their care to move to Jaipur, where I began preparing for teacher recruitment exams,” Anju says.