From A Vulture-Filled Backyard To Prestigious Assam Gaurav Award: Silent Journey Of A Guardian Of Wings

Guwahati: This is the 36-year-long struggle of a nature-loving, ever-vigilant woman, Phuleshwari Dutta, who has devoted her life to vulture conservation. Hailing from a remote village nestled in nature's lap, she has transformed her home into a sanctuary for 60 to 70 vultures of various species, standing as a testament to her progressive spirit and unwavering commitment to wildlife.

Phuleshwari Dutta leads a modest life but follows an extraordinary philosophy. A deeply self-confident woman, she has stood firm in her convictions, undeterred by society’s superstitions and outdated beliefs. With a mother’s affection, she has long protected both vultures and trees--particularly silk cotton trees, which serve as nesting sites--in her garden.

Her story began in an era when the appearance of vultures at home was considered inauspicious, often prompting religious rituals to ward off misfortune. People even cut down trees in their yards simply to prevent vultures from nesting. But Phuleshwari resisted the pressure.

For her dedication, the Assam government recently honoured her with the prestigious ‘Assam Gaurav Award’. On March 3, World Wildlife Day, a Facebook post by Shikha Baruah, a conscious young woman from Digboi, Assam’s oil city, went viral among Assamese-speaking communities. The post brought attention to this “Unsung Hero” who had sacrificed her life and backyard for decades to conserve vultures—nature’s essential scavengers.

Until that day, Phuleshwari Dutta was unknown to most of Assam. But she soon became a symbol of nature conservation in the state. On April 3, the Assam government formally presented her the ‘Assam Gaurav Award’, alongside other state civilian awards like ‘Assam Saurav’, given to Subramaniam Ramadorai (founding chairman of TCS), and ‘Assam Bhaibav’, awarded to retired Lieutenant General Rana Pratap Kalita.

Today, her banners adorn Guwahati city. Her story has been widely covered by the Assamese media, and both the Chief Minister and Education Minister have tweeted in praise of her work. A tutor by profession in Assam’s education department, Phuleshwari works on a modest salary but has achieved monumental success in wildlife conservation.

Upon receiving the award, she humbly told ETV Bharat, "I never nurtured these vultures expecting any award. I believe all living beings have equal rights on this earth. I have simply been doing my duty. I never imagined I would receive such an honour. Even while I was in Guwahati for four days, I kept worrying about whether the vultures were eating properly and returning to their nests."

She also acknowledged the support of local environmentalists like Biman Handique, Dhruvajyoti Chetia, and Manaspratim Dutta, who assist in rescuing, treating and releasing injured vultures.