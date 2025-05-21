ETV Bharat / offbeat

From 20 Paisa To Today's Tea Fame: The Legacy Of Jaipur’s Sahu Chai Lingers On

Jaipur: Any discussion that brews up over a cup of tea by beverage lovers of Jaipur has to happen at the 'Sahu Chai Wale'. Conversations that unfold naturally, often casually and informally, while enjoying a cup of tea, gather more steam usually during the International Tea Day, celebrated annually on May 21.



The occasion highlights not only the importance of a popular beverage, but it also celebrates the spirit of a tradition followed for over a century.



The bonding over tea often turns into a distinctive identity at Anil Sahu's 10x10 roadside shop, which has become synonymous with Jaipur's vibrant chai culture. As discussions unfold at his modest tea shop, Anil, the grandson of Ladu Ram Sahu, who now owns “Sahu Chai Wale”, feels proud.





A landmark of Pink City's beverage culture



Situated at Chaura Rasta, Sahu Tea Stall, launched in 1968 by Ladu Ram Sahu, has seen its metamorphosis from a humble roadside shop into a vibrant symbol of chai culture.



The tea stall, which serves tea every single day of the year, from 5 am to 10 pm without fail, began with a 20-paise tea stop for students of nearby colleges, and the flavour has not failed to tickle tastebuds since then time. Now, a cup of tea sells for Rs 25 with no compromise in taste. "We’ve shifted from coal to gas," says Anil Sahu, adding, "but the recipe, the method, and the passion remain untouched."



Tea savoured by Bollywood icons and political bigwigs



The allure of Sahu's tea has drawn bigwigs from politics to Bollywood. Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Madhuri Dixit, PM Narendra Modi, Ashok Gehlot, and Vasundhara Raje found undeniable allure in Sahu’s tea.



French President Emmanuel Macron, too, during his visit to Jaipur, shared a cup with PM Modi at the tea stall. For Rehman and Brijesh, locals, beginning the day without Sahu’s tea is unthinkable. "Our day begins with Sahu’s chai. We can't imagine a day without taking a sip at his stall," they say. Devotees visiting the Govind Dev Ji Temple also stop here.



The popularity of Sahu's tea is not just due to its taste, but it has become an integral part of the city's tea culture. Anil Sahu says, "We feel proud that the small tea stall that my grandfather started has become a pride today. People from every corner of the country and many foreign tourists also come here."



So, what's the secret of the special tea? Amid speculation about a "secret ingredient", Sahu quickly dismisses the claim. "No secret formula. Besides generations of dedication, slow brewing on a low flame is responsible for the flavour," he says.