From 110 Snakebite Deaths To Just 30: Kerala’s Treatment Program Brings Drastic Decline In Mortalities

Kozhikode: Kerala has witnessed a major decrease in snakebite-related deaths due to strict treatment protocols in the hospitals. The state government also launched a project, ‘Pambu Vishabhada Jeevahani Rahita Kerala' (Snake Poisoning-Free Kerala) to boost the treatment program.

Launched in the 2024-25 budget with an allocation of Rs. 25 crore, the initiative was a part of intensive efforts being made at the global and national levels to reduce snakebite deaths.

Kerala also saw a positive shift in the fight against the long-standing health issue with a dramatic drop in the number of deaths due to snakebite deaths. Officials attributed it to the state’s other proactive efforts. “In 2024, Kerala reported 30 deaths due to snakebites, which is a major decline from the past,” officials said, citing data.

Previously, at least 334 individuals died from snakebites in the state between 2017 and 2019, with an annual average of 110. The mortality rate fell in 2020 and has remained low ever since.

Deaths from snakebite (ETV Bharat)

The state’s forest department said the decline was an outcome of the improvised treatment facilities and awareness among people following various programs introduced by the project.

According to officials, specialised intensive care units (ICUs) for snakebite victims were also set up in various hospitals across the state, including at Kozhikode Medical College. “Not just the project but facilities like the ICUs remained at the forefront of snakebite treatment and reduced deaths to a large extent,” they said.

Dr P. Jayesh Kumar, the head of the Department of General Medicine at the medical college, claimed that the doctors were able to save countless lives due to the timely medical intervention and modern treatment.

“Last year, out of the 108 people admitted to the medical college hospital due to snakebite, 102 were saved. Only six people who arrived late died. This substantial reduction in fatalities was possible due to the availability of advanced care and quick access to antivenoms,” Dr Kumar said.

He also advised people not to waste time taking photos of the snake but added that taking pictures of the snake bite could help in identifying the species for treatment.

Separately, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority revised the parameters for the award of compensation to victims of human-animal conflicts. Under the new guidelines, a sum of Rs 4 lakh will be provided from the Disaster Response Fund for deaths due to snakebite.

Venomous snakes in India and Kerala (ETV Bharat)

Snakebite Deaths In India

According to rough estimates, three to four million people are bitten by snakes each year in India. Studies suggest that snakebites kill around 58,000 individuals every year. The actual statistics could be much higher, as there are constraints in discovering and registering fatalities in rural and underdeveloped regions.

There are 310 snake species recorded in India's ecology. Of them, 66 are poisonous. Ten of Kerala's approximately 120 species are poisonous.

At the national level, the Spectacled Cobra, Common Indian Krait, Russell's Viper, and Saw-scaled Viper are the leading causes of human fatality. In Kerala, the Brown/Full-nosed Pit Viper also kills.