'Frogging' Takes Off In Borneo's Jungle

Kuching: Dodging fire-ants, snakes and millions of nighttime creepy-crawlies, a group of trekkers advances through the humid Bornean rainforest, scanning with torches for some of the jungle's most unlikely stars: frogs.

"There's another one! And it's massive," British tourist Lauren Heywood exclaimed as she spotted the telltale reflective glint off a pair of blinking eyes, seemingly waiting to be photographed by admirers.

"Frogging", or the hunt for the exotic amphibians that call the rainforest home, is taking off in Malaysia's Sarawak state in Borneo.

And herpetologists say few places rival Kubah National Park, around half an hour's drive from state capital Kuching.

It is home to some of the world's smallest and most unusual frog species.

While many visitors flock to Borneo's jungle to see charismatic large species like orangutans or elephants, some of its tiniest residents are increasingly getting their turn in the spotlight, according to Kubah park ranger Muhammed Tajuddin.

"More and more people are coming to see our frogs," he told AFP.

Frog central

The tour begins at dusk, with Indigenous Dayak guide Dominic Jikie leading a 45-minute hike up Mount Serapi, the highest peak in the area, to frog central.

Here, surrounded by ancient jungle trees is a shallow pond around the size of two swimming pools.

Scientists say it serves as the primary breeding ground for many of the 180 frog and toad species found on Borneo -- the world's third-largest island, divided between Malaysia, Indonesia and Brunei.

Dozens of species dot almost every surface, submerged in the torchlit water, or perched on leaves, branches or tree trunks, placid and unbothered by their human fans.

"There is something special here," said Jikie, 64, a retired park ranger who now specialises as a frogging guide.

"People come to the park because they don't have the species that we have here back at home."

Among the stars of the show on this visit are pinkish harlequin flying frogs with mottled underbellies, file-eared tree frogs with distinctive sharp noses and white-lipped frogs whose lurid green backs give way to a stripe of white along their bottom jaw.

One of Borneo's most famous species, the giant river toad nicknamed "frogzilla" for its dinner-plate size, is not seen in Kubah.

But there are other more delicate types, according to Jikie.