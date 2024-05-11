Friendship Marriage: Japan's New Relationship Trend That Excludes Love, Sex

Hyderabad: In the midst of Japan's declining marriage rates, a burgeoning relationship phenomenon known as "friendship marriage" is taking root. This trend offers a unique approach to partnership, particularly in a country grappling with the challenges of a dwindling population.

According to a report from the South China Morning Post (SCMP), an increasing number of young Japanese individuals are embracing this alternative form of marital union, characterised by a bond devoid of romantic love or sexual intimacy, instead focusing on companionship and mutual respect.

How Does Friendship Marriage Work?

According to SCMP, a friendship marriage is a type of relationship in which the parties make a legal commitment to each other as husband and wife. In a friendship marriage, the parties are free to live together and have relations with each other on their own terms. Couples in a friendship marriage may choose to become parents through a variety of methods, including artificial insemination.

Why Friendship Marriage?

Described as akin to finding a compatible roommate with shared interests, participants in friendship marriages emphasise the importance of companionship over traditional romantic entanglements, as expressed by individuals interviewed by SCMP. Statements such as "I’m not suited to be someone’s girlfriend, but I can be a good friend" emphasise the desire for a deeper connection founded on mutual understanding and compatibility rather than conventional notions of romance.

Process of Friendship Marriage?

The process of starting a friendship marriage involves individuals meeting and spending time together to form a deeper understanding of each other. Moreover, couples engage in discussions regarding various aspects of household management, including financial responsibilities, domestic chores, and logistical arrangements, fostering a pragmatic approach to partnership that prioritizes practicality and mutual agreement.

Couples 'Happy' in Friendship Marriage

Despite the apparent lack of traditional romance, the collaborative nature of these discussions contributes to the overall happiness of approximately 80% of couples involved in friendship marriages, as reported by Colorus, an agency specialising in this unique relationship model. Notably, many couples within this framework also choose to start families, highlighting the potential for non-traditional partnerships to fulfil familial aspirations.

Who is Best Suitable for Friendship Marriage?

Demographically, friendship marriage appeals primarily to individuals around the age of 32.5 with incomes crossing the national average, according to insights provided by Colorus. This trend also resonates with asexual individuals and members of the LGBTQ+ community seeking alternatives to conventional marriage norms.