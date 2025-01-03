Golgappa Gift: Bhubaneswar Vendor's Free Treat Marks Joy Of Giving On New Year

By Tapas Kumar Parida

Bhubaneswar: On January 1, a cheerful crowd started gathering in groups at a small movable stall near the Mastercanteen square in the capital city of Odisha. For passersby, the scene was triggering assumptions but for those near, the crackling sounds of every golgappa inside the mouth with the tangy tamarind-water was a gastronomic celebration - not only for the delectable taste but because it was being served for free as a New Year gesture.

And the man serving it was a vendor, who, for the last 26 years has been running a panipuri stall at the same location and serving the munchy delight free on every new year.

Safari Gupchupwala Ram Bhai, as he is fondly called, the golgappa vendor was ecstatic. "This is a day I wait for. Everyday I sell gupchup (in Odia) but on January first, I gift everyone, I enjoy it the most and see the contentment and happiness in the customers. All I need is their goodwill and blessings. No money, no conditions—just pure joy," says he.

One of the happy customers expressing gratitude (ETV Bharat)

By the end of the day, Ram Bhai had served treats worth Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,000, all free of cost. “I sell golgappas every day to earn a living, but on New Year’s, I distribute them for free to spread happiness. This tradition began 26 years ago, and it fills my heart with joy to see people smile,” said Ram Bhai who sustains a family of five by selling golgappas.

The tradition of giving away free golgappas began 26 years ago, almost by accident. One day, Ram Bhai reached the stall late and a fellow vendor jokingly asked Ram Bhai if he would ever give away golgappas for free. The thought stuck with him, and he decided to try it. That day, he returned home happy.

“When I told my wife, Bimla, she was happy,” he recalled. “She said, ‘If it makes you this happy, you should do it every year.’ So I did. And now, it’s become something our whole family looks forward to.”

Youngsters take selfies with golgappa vendor Ram Bhai (centre) (ETV Bharat)

Originally from Rosra in Bihar, Ram Bhai moved to Odisha as a teenager to live with his grandfather. Back then, his grandfather sold small items like papad and pickles in Bhubaneswar. Inspired by him, Ram Bhai started selling golgappas in the city in 1975. “It was a different time,” he said, reminiscing. “Back then, you could get 10 golgappas for one rupee. I used to rent a house for just Rs 5 a month. Life was simple, but it wasn’t always easy.”

Through sheer hard work, he managed to educate his three children by selling the quick snack. “I raised my kids with the money I earned selling golgappas,” he said proudly. “Now, one son is an engineer, and the other works in IT. My daughter is married and happy. What more could I ask for?”

Over the years, Ram Bhai became known as 'Safari Gupchup Bala' because of his unique style. Always dressed in safari suits, he became a familiar and beloved figure in Bhubaneswar.

“I’ve been eating from his stall since I was a child,” said Giridhari Sahu, a local businessman. “It’s not just about the golgappas—it’s about the way he treats people, the joy he brings. His tradition of giving them away for free on New Year’s is just one more reason why we love him.”

A customer with Ram Bhai at his stall (ETV Bharat)

Every year, students, families, and even travelers passing through the city make it a point to stop by his stall on New Year’s Day. “It’s amazing to see someone so selfless,” said a college student from Jharkhand. “He’s not a rich man, but he gives so much. It’s inspiring.”

This year, as always, people left his stall with full bellies and full hearts. Many even took selfies with him, sharing his story on social media and calling him an inspiration.

For Ram Bhai, the New Year tradition is about more than just food. “It’s my way of thanking this city,” he said. “Bhubaneswar gave me everything—my livelihood, my children’s future, and so much love. This is how I give back.”

At 64, Ram Bhai has no plans to stop. “As long as I can stand behind my stall, I’ll keep doing this,” he said with a laugh. “It’s just one day, but it means so much to so many people. That’s all that matters.”