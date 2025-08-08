ETV Bharat / offbeat

France strikes Down Return Of Banned Bee-killing Pesticide

A member of the French agricultural union Confederation Paysanne holds a sign reading "The Duplomb law is giving us the blues" as France's Minister for Agriculture and Food Sovereignty visits a farm in Saint-Michel, south-western France, on June 5, 2025. ( AFP )

Saint-Michel: France's top constitutional authority ruled Thursday that a move to allow the reintroduction of a pesticide harmful to the environment was unconstitutional. The so-called "Duplomb law" sparked public anger for permitting a return of acetamiprid -- a chemical known to be toxic to bees and other creatures but relied on by some European farmers.

A student-led petition against the bill garnered more than two million signatures after lawmakers adopted it on July 8, with critics saying it was rushed through a divided lower house of parliament without a proper debate. The Constitutional Council said in its ruling that a provision in the bill allowing exemptions to the ban of products containing neonicotinoid chemicals such as acetamiprid would violate France's environmental charter, which has constitutional status.

In 2020, the council had granted a temporary exemption to the ban, limited to the beet sector and seed coating. But the ruling said this measure did not give enough detail about how long the pesticides could be used, how they would be applied, or which crops they would affect. The legislature undermined "the right to live in a balanced and healthy environment" enshrined in the charter, the council said.

"Neonicotinoids have an impact on biodiversity, in particular on pollinating insects and birds, as well as consequences for water and soil quality, and pose risks to human health," the council said.

The Constitutional Council approved two other measures in the law: one allowing for the construction of water storage for agricultural purposes, and another raising thresholds at which pig and poultry farms require prior authorisation. French President Emmanuel Macron took "note" of the ruling, his office said on Thursday. The president will enact the law as soon as possible in a form that takes the ruling into account, the Elysee said.

'Bee-killer'