Four Years Of Toil Bear Fruit: Himachal Pradesh Farmer Leads Silent Revolution With Successful Asafoetida Cultivation

Lahaul Spiti: A farmer in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul Spiti has successfully grown asafoetida, locally known as 'hing' for the first time, a feat which could revolutionise the cultivation of the household spice, once considered impossible to grow in Indian soil.

Four Years Of Toil Bear Fruit

Tog Chand, a resident of Salgra village in Lahaul Valley, has achieved the feat after four years of hard work with the seeds provided by scientists at the CSIR-IHBT Palampur.

A team of scientists from CSIR-IHBT Palampur recently visited Chand's farm where they were impressed with the farmer's rare feat. The team had conducted tests for cultivation of asafoetida in different areas of the country, but they were not successful anywhere. Chand's success comes as a ray of hope for realising the dream of growing hing, which has been exported from Afghanistan and Iran so far.

A team of CSIR-IHBT Palampur inspect a Hing crop field at Salgra village in Lahaul Valley (ETV Bharat)

India Ready To Cultivate Hing Of Its Own

Reflecting on his rare achievement, farmer Tog Chand said that after receiving the hing seeds from CSIR-IHBT Palampur four years ago, he did some basic research on the cultivation of the spice.

“I found that the climate and temperature of the areas around me is suitable for the cultivation of asafoetida, due to which I cultivated it and after four years of hard work, now the seeds are also ready,” a chuffed Chand told ETV Bharat.

Women cultivating Asafoetida, locally known as 'Hing' in Lahaul, Himachal Pradesh (ETV Bharat)

Chand, who has successfully cultivated the spice in one bigha of land, is hopeful that other farmers in Lahaul Spiti will replicate the success towards India's self-sufficiency in the spice.

“After the seeds are ready, we will cultivate it on a large scale and I will also make other farmers aware about it,” he said.

Lahaul's Favourable Climate

During the visit of the CSIR-IHBT Palampur team four years ago, the cold and arid climate of Lahaul Valley of Himachal Pradesh was found suitable for asafoetida cultivation. Scientists had given asafoetida seeds to some farmers of the valley, so that they could grow it in their fields. Although many farmers of the valley tried their hand, Chand was the lucky one to grow the herb successfully.

An asafoetida, locally known as 'hing' plant in Lahaul, Himachal Pradesh (ETV Bharat)

About 'Hing' And The India Story

Asafoetida, locally known as 'Hing' in the Indian households, is a popular spice in the Indian kitchens. It is used as the dried latex from the roots and rhizomes of the plant, biologically known as 'Ferula asafoetida'. Apart from 'Hathras' Hing grown in Western Uttar Pradesh, the domestic cultivation is negligible. According to official estimates, India consumes 1500 tonnes of the spice annually mostly imported from Afghanistan, Uzbekistan and Iran. Despite the high demand, the cultivation in Indian soil has eluded scientists so far, thereby making Chand's success story all the more special.

Ambitious Project

According to the scientists of CSIR-IHBT Palampur, cultivation of asafoetida in India is an ambitious project, which can benefit the farmers economically. The project dates back to 2018 when India's Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) imported six varieties of the seeds from Iran. In 2020, the CSIR-IHBT Palampur planted 800 saplings in Lahaul Spiti as a pilot project.

An asafoetida, locally known as 'hing' plant in Lahaul, Himachal Pradesh (ETV Bharat)

After the Tog Chand success story, scientists hope that along with potatoes, peas, broccoli and other cash crops in Lahaul Valley, asafoetida will also strengthen the economy of the farmers.

A Step Towards Making India Self-sufficient In Asafoetida Production

Director, CSIR, Sudesh Kumar Yadav lauded Lahaul farmer, Tog Chand for the successful cultivation of Hing in the maiden project in the country. Yadav hoped that the Chand's hard work will inspire other farmers and help make India self-reliant in hing cultivation.

An asafoetida, locally known as 'hing' plant in Lahaul, Himachal Pradesh (ETV Bharat)

“Our team inspected the fields and appreciated his hard work, technical understanding and dedication. This achievement is important for the country. This success of Tog Chand Thakur can prove to be a big step towards making the country self-sufficient in asafoetida production,” the CSIR Director said.