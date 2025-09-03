Gayatri Mantra To Hanuman Chalisa, Four-Year-Old From Jabalpur Recites Sanskrit Shlokas Like Nursery Rhymes

Jabalpur: At a time when the word Sanskrit terrifies schoolchildren and they sweat and fret, thinking the classical language as complex, archaic, and boring, a four-year-old boy Anik Pandey of Gwarighat in Jabalpur, is proving otherwise. For Anik, Sanskrit is like humming a favourite tune, easy and effortless to remember.

A Lower KG student, he rattles off Sanskrit shlokas in the same way as nursery rhymes. While his classmates spend time getting by heart ‘Twinkle Twinkle Little Star’ or ‘Machhli Jal Ki Rani Hai,’ Anik recites verses from the Ramcharitmanas, Hanuman Chalisa or the Gayatri mantra without faltering.

Prod him a little and he says, “I know everything,” with confidence. To prove his Sanskrit expertise, he immediately starts reciting the Mangalacharan shlokas from Tulsidas’ Ramcharitmanas, which even the elders feel difficult to memorise.

Anik, who identifies himself by his pet name Ram, joined school this year. But he was introduced to the shlokas pretty much earlier. He recites and chants shlokas at home and his father has been instrumental in sowing the seeds of his learning the language in Anik. What started as playful recitation soon turned into a habit for the kid who astonished neighbours, teachers, and even Sanskrit scholars.

“In the beginning, I saw him grasping instantly. Maybe because children’s minds are sharp, and he picked up everything just by listening,” his father says.

According to Dr. Sarita Yadav, a professor in the Culture Department at Rani Durgavati University, Anik’s ability to memorise such vast rhymes is not surprising. “Children have sharp intelligence than adults as the brain absorbs real fast. Coupled with consistent practice, he has become proficient at an age where most children learn simple rhymes,” she explains.

Pointing out a larger issue, she says Sanskrit is not as complex as is taken to be. It is perceived as difficult, but it is one of the simplest and most structured languages in the world. “Usually children learn English and Hindi the most as they are exposed to these two from birth. Sanskrit in schools too begins late and thus creates a feeling of being difficult. Besides, it is not taught in an engaging way. But once students understand, it becomes the simplest of all,” she says.

Though Sanskrit is considered the ‘mother of Indian languages,’ students often shy away from learning it unless compulsory. But experts blame the outdated teaching methods. Hindi or English are taught with fresh support content and popular culture, whereas Sanskrit is confined to age-old methods and texts.

“Sanskrit sutras have immense depth. But for children, it is important to explore the language. It must be taught in simple, lively ways. If Sanskrit becomes the medium of casual conversation, it will feel as natural as any other language,” Yadav adds.

At this age, young Anik Pandey may not realise what worth he carries by learning Sanskrit shlokas, but he certainly is an example for those who shudder at the mention of opting for the language.

For now, little Anik is happy humming around his favourite shlokas like rhymes as his parents watch him enjoy learning the oldest language.