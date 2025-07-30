ETV Bharat / offbeat

Four Ujjain Friends Don Royal Attires To Make People Smile

Ujjain: Anyone witnessing the procession of Baba Mahakaal in Ujjain cannot miss out on four uniquely dressed characters that bring a smile to every watcher.

These four characters are a part of ‘Muskurake Mandali’ (Group that makes one smile). It is led by 61 year old Shailendra Vyas alias Swami Muskurake, a retired principal from a government school. He is a recipient of the President's Award and many other honours and has a museum in his house.

The second member is Manohar Gupta Nayak alias Swami Khilkhilake who has a cloth business. The third is Pandit Dinesh Rawal alias Swami Dilmilake, a retired bank employee. The last member of the group is Mohit Gehlot alias Swami Laharake who runs an eatery.

At every procession each of them wears a costume weighing eight kilos and costing more than Rs 30,000. These costumes are replicas of the royal costumes worn by various royalties including the Scindias, Holkars, Shivaji, Swami Nath, Bajirao and other kings and emperors. These dresses have been made in Surat.

In addition to this, the group members have a collection of turbans procured from Mumbai, Pune, Jaipur and Ahmedabad. Their shoes have been made in Chittorgarh.

Among these four, the people are particularly fond of Swami Muskurake. He told ETV Bharat, “We have not learnt to shed tears or complain about our fate. We have learnt to smile on every wound inflicted on us by fate.”

The group follows the old saying ‘Smile and the world smiles with you. Cry and you cry alone.” He said this is the sentiment that prevails across the subcontinent from Attock to Cuttack and Kashmir to Kanyakumari.

The group has been donning these attires for the last 39 years in the processions of Baba Mahakal with the purpose of bringing the youth closer to the real Indian culture.

They also carry ornamental weapons procured from Jodhpur. These include swords and chakra. They also wear the Surya turban. The costumes form a part of the collection in Swami Muskurake's museum where even the replicas of Suryayan and Chandrayan are available.