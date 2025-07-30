Four Ujjain Friends Don Royal Attires To Make People Smile

Ujjain: Anyone witnessing the procession of Baba Mahakaal in Ujjain cannot miss out on four uniquely dressed characters that bring a smile to every watcher.
These four characters are a part of ‘Muskurake Mandali’ (Group that makes one smile). It is led by 61 year old Shailendra Vyas alias Swami Muskurake, a retired principal from a government school. He is a recipient of the President's Award and many other honours and has a museum in his house.
The second member is Manohar Gupta Nayak alias Swami Khilkhilake who has a cloth business. The third is Pandit Dinesh Rawal alias Swami Dilmilake, a retired bank employee. The last member of the group is Mohit Gehlot alias Swami Laharake who runs an eatery.
At every procession each of them wears a costume weighing eight kilos and costing more than Rs 30,000. These costumes are replicas of the royal costumes worn by various royalties including the Scindias, Holkars, Shivaji, Swami Nath, Bajirao and other kings and emperors. These dresses have been made in Surat.
In addition to this, the group members have a collection of turbans procured from Mumbai, Pune, Jaipur and Ahmedabad. Their shoes have been made in Chittorgarh.
Among these four, the people are particularly fond of Swami Muskurake. He told ETV Bharat, “We have not learnt to shed tears or complain about our fate. We have learnt to smile on every wound inflicted on us by fate.”
The group follows the old saying ‘Smile and the world smiles with you. Cry and you cry alone.” He said this is the sentiment that prevails across the subcontinent from Attock to Cuttack and Kashmir to Kanyakumari.
The group has been donning these attires for the last 39 years in the processions of Baba Mahakal with the purpose of bringing the youth closer to the real Indian culture.
They also carry ornamental weapons procured from Jodhpur. These include swords and chakra. They also wear the Surya turban. The costumes form a part of the collection in Swami Muskurake's museum where even the replicas of Suryayan and Chandrayan are available.
Interestingly, none of the members ever dress up like any of the deities. Swami Muskurake said, “We started wearing these costumes by taking inspiration from the stories of kings and emperors. The main objective is to promote Indian culture and to make the young generation familiar with it."
He disclosed that his museum has costumes, necklaces, turbans and crowns of characters from Mughal, Maratha and Parmar era.
"I never use lipstick or powder. I remain natural but it takes up to two and a half hours for me to get ready. Applying the tilak with a toothpick takes most of the time. I always apply the tilak upside down looking in the mirror. I have practiced it for a long time. I use water colours, kajal and sandalwood," Swami Muskurake disclosed.
Interestingly, his cars bear the number 420. He is known to organize art, culture, sports and social events. He also has his own gym.
He has kept the awards won by him including those for body building at the museum in his house. He has also been announced the winner of Sharad Joshi Award for Satire given by the Madhya Pradesh government.
Swami Muskurake is active from 4 am to 11 pm. Discharging his duties as a principal from 11 am to 4 pm, he follows it up by spreading smiles.
During the first phase of Covid-19 outbreak he had come out with a ‘Corona Katha’ to relieve the stress of the people whose videos were released daily on social media. In the second phase, when there was a shortage of oxygen, he released humorous videos again.
During the cultural fair organized by Kalidas Academy, he distributes a special held in Ujjain, Swami Muskurake makes a special churan powder to the people.