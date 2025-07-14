Exclusive | 'Forests Are Jewels for Mother Earth': Daaji on Healing Nature, Youth Action, And Spiritual Ecology

By Siddharth Rao

Hyderabad: India is at a crossroads, where development must walk hand-in-hand with sustainability. Initiatives like 'Forests by Heartfulness', blend the spiritual with the ecological. The Heartfulness Mission recently announced an ambitious plan to plant 30 million saplings across India by 2030.

To understand more, ETV Bharat spoke to the Global Guide of the Heartfulness movement, Kamlesh D Patel, or Daaji, as he’s known by everyone, a Padma Bhushan awardee and a global ambassador for peace and faith-based climate action. Here are excerpts from the interview.

ETB: Getting into the heart of the matter. Recently, the Forests by Heartfulness Mission was launched with the idea to plant 30 million saplings across the country by 2030. So, in the current scenario of growing urbanisation and shrinking green spaces, how achievable is this? And then what is the idea? What is the original idea behind it?

Daaji: Well, earlier our goal was one million, just one million trees. We achieved it. Now what's next? We are struggling because to plant so many trees, as you say, with growing urban cities, where would you find the land? Fortunately, the Government of India, as well as various state governments, are coming forward knowing Forests by Heartfulness.

So we are now planting trees largely in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, some in Telangana, and hopefully we'll launch this programme also in Andhra Pradesh. But by and large, these are the states where we are actively involved. On a big scale, it started in Madhya Pradesh, a very large scale because of the large numbers of what we call the eroded forests. Moreover, they have lots of mines. So we are trying to rejuvenate mines also. And because miners, especially when they take away what they need, unfortunately, they forget that they have damaged Mother Earth, and they need to repair it. To me, forests are like jewels given to Mother Earth, and that is our duty.

ETB: Talking about the duty to plant trees and all, how is the Forests by Heartfulness different from other conventional plantation tribes? As in what is the method or what is the philosophy that sets this apart?

Daaji: Well, what I have seen generally is that people just go on to plant something. They take a plant, dig a little bit, not even one foot, put it there, stuff it up with the mitti, and they forget to nurture it with water and nutrients. We have a different approach. We see the sun’s movement, the wind directions, etc. So we arrange bigger trees on the northern side of the smaller trees. This is one fundamental thing.

The second thing is the wind direction and water placement.

The third most important thing is to utilise certain new methods. For example, we dig three to four feet. We dig three to four feet and we make a big khadda, a pit of three to four feet and fill it up with bio charcoal. Biochar has a nice property of retaining nutrients for thousands of years. And then we impregnate it, soak it with the cow dung, cow urine, any bio waste, it absorbs it. We fill 10% of the pit with this. So 10% will be occupied at least by this charcoal. So the roots will be able to absorb all that. It also maintains and keeps the moisture within the soil. Then, of course, vermicompost and other modern nutrients are also used. We study what the soil has and what it does not have, and we supplement all those things. So that's the first fundamental thing.

We have been able to create rainforests in Telangana, which is unthinkable. What is a rainforest? A rainforest means it requires rain, and a forest is created. We don't have 12 months of rain in Telangana. We don't even have regular four months of rain in Telangana. So we artificially create by placing rain guns in strategic locations everywhere.

We have also been very successful in Taranga Hills (in Gujarat), where the topography doesn't allow it and there is hardly any rain, no more than 300-400 mm a year. But we have installed more than 700 rain guns there that can easily cover 700 acres. At Taranga Hills, we now have the largest rain gun-fed forest in the world, all artificially created, nothing by nature. Whatever nature has, it plays its part, because nature there (at Taranga Hills) is so harsh, with very stony soil and hardly any rain. So the first thing we created was the water bodies. We created water bodies, and then we pumped this stored water via these rain guns. Just five minutes a day of rain is enough.

ETB: On the practical side of things, as we've been talking about methodologies and all, getting into the more practical aspects of it. So, can you tell us anything about the stakeholders involved and what kind of support ecosystem is needed or that has been mobilised for all large activities like this?

Daaji: Well, what we need is the support or the blessings of the government. You see, without governments, I would say cooperation is not achievable.

As we see, the government has somehow failed in this matter across the nation, at the forest department level. It's not one particular state. There are pockets which are so well maintained, but there are pockets that are not well maintained. Whatever vegetation we read about in the books is not the reality, as if you go to any state and see if those trees are widely available in those forests, you'll be shocked to see that those are disappearing.

What is growing is largely eucalyptus, neem, something that people don't like to even utilise. Neem and eucalyptus grow easily, and as far as I know, they also chop them off and sell them in the market. It's a big racket as well. I am pretty sure that the forests can be maintained in a better manner and administered better.

The policy itself is failing on the government side, mainly on how to maintain these forests. Some policy decisions have to be made, and the said states can't do much because it's the central government's policy. So it is a problem.

Centres would take some solid actions so that our forests can thrive. We don't have forests. We have just empty spaces with some trees like eucalyptus, imported trees. And now and then, here with God's blessing, some neem trees or some babool that nobody wants.

ETB: So, on this note, when you say there are policy-level things that have to be done, can you give any examples?

Daaji: Well, one thing, once I was discussing this matter with our honourable president (Droupadi Murmu), about how tribals, the people who live around the forests, are chopping the trees for cooking, et cetera. What if we give them free gas? We can grow Napier grass in the forest, and through this Napier grass, we can produce so much gas that you cannot imagine, and it can help the tribal people.

So she was very upset, in the sense, she said, ‘Daaji, you have some misunderstanding about tribal people. They're not new to our country. They have been there. If they were destroying the forest, they would've destroyed it a long time ago. But now forests are being destroyed by the forest caretakers themselves, also by industrialists who are careless about it.’

People should also understand why to use wood when they can use some other alternatives. So she was giving various examples.

From my personal side, I would say that we should plant on a large scale. Suppose a private entity, a corporate entity or NGOs, they would like to adopt a forest, but there is no way they can adopt, even though they want to do good work, even though they want to make a difference in society today by planting, they will not allow you to enter. They'll not allow you to do plantations there. So this is a taboo, and this is where we have to make a difference. They don't do good and they will not allow others to do good things.

ETB: But then you were mentioning earlier about getting involved with closed mines, and Heartfulness also has an MOU signed with Coal India, regarding the Singareni coal mines. So, how do you envision this transformation of closed mine sites?

Daaji: See, mines are big holes, they're dug already. We allow the water to percolate there, and they become storage places. They can store a large quantity of water, and in the surrounding area, we can have a forest based on what the soil contains.

We have to study, and we have so many varieties of trees that can thrive under various conditions. So we have to match both. It's very easy. I give you one example, in the Tirupati/Tirumala hills, the best red sanders in the world grow. We can grow the red sander anywhere, in Telangana or Andhra or Karnataka or Gujarat or Madhya Pradesh. But the same quality will not be there.

But I have found out through soil analysis what the soil in the hills contains. It largely contains uranium byproducts ( via the deterioration or degradation), specifically a product called Strontium Chloride.

If we use that Strontium Chloride, you can make one or 2% Strontium Chloride solution and put the soil, put it there, it'll thrive there as well. In fact, it'll do better than Tirumala. We have done that in Kanha Shantivanam. And within six months, you'll see even the branches, if you chop it a little bit, it'll ooze red liquid. So it's such a beautiful thing. We just have to know what to do, when to do.

ETB: On knowing when to do and what to do. Do you think youth know what to do, and then what role do you see the youth playing in terms of our forestation and the broader environmental action?

Daaji: Youth today is full of energy, enthusiasm, and passion. They have passion, we need to give them directions and parents themselves are clueless. When their lifestyle is not ideal, how are they going to become an example to their energetic, passionate youth?

When the right direction is absent, they remain confused. I don't say they do the wrong things; they remain confused. They don't know what to do.

So I would say adults have the responsibility of leading a righteous life and being an example for their own children. See, you can't use the phone before going to sleep and keep it under your pillow and tell your child not to use the phone. It's not going to work. You don't expect your child to meditate when you yourself are not even able to sit for five minutes and pray. You don't even take food together with your own spouse or your family, or your mother. You don't seem to massage her feet or comfort your mother or grandmother. How are children going to know? Learn from you. The adults have to set an example first before they can say you do this or you don't do this.

ETB: And in this context, the context of a forestation and environmental action?

Daaji: Well, when we are talking about government policies, we can encourage them indirectly. For example, school children, we can have programmes for them. The way the Delhi Government Schools have initiated, along with Heartfulness. Through Heartfulness, we taught school children how to grow microgreens in a small container. It can serve as a salad. Very healthy food.

Now these are children in fourth grade, third grade, and second grade. If they are able to grow microgreens, why not teenagers, 13 years, 14 years or older?

And with college-going students, you can expect a little more. Why not make it mandatory for them to get a degree? Only if they grow five trees during college time would they get a degree or some such. Further admission criteria can include the photographs of these trees, and students can say, ‘I have planted this tree in such and such a place, which can be tracked through the GPS.’ Nowadays, everything is possible. You can even monitor the growth of that tree. And so once you certify after your graduation is over, that you have really planted those five trees and they're surviving, you get the degree.

Once they see it, though, they still feel so happy about it because they will have the feeling that ‘I planted this big tree’.

ETB: When you make something like this a part of the education process, it gets more of a deeper core aspect to it. It stops being just, “I'm going and doing it for the sake of doing it”. Rather, it becomes a deeper aspect. So along these lines, how do you see spirituality connect with ecological restoration? Do you see a role of spirituality in it, or are these two…?

Daaji: These are the inseparable things. For a spiritual person, their life revolves around everything in the world. You cannot escape from anything. People say that in order to become spiritual, as was earlier, one should become a sanyasi and renounce the world. But that is not true. A spiritual person should be strongly integrated into everything that is in society. From education to ecology, to the environment, everything. One cannot say, 'I'll take a vacation from this or from that, and I will not do this and I'll not do that.’ There has to be some level of integration.

Trees and human beings have a very close, very intimate relationship. There are a few examples I'd like to cite with you. We take oxygen, exhale carbon dioxide; plants and trees, reverse, we have a complementary relationship. I want to tell the viewers that let's say you have a headache or your health is not good, or you have fever, just go sit by a tree, let your back be supported by the tree trunk, and prayerfully sit and pray to the tree, telling it to exchange energy with you.

When you ask the tree to give you its strength, what you need, and ask the tree to take what it needs from you, there is an immense exchange of energy. And when this exchange happens, within five minutes, you'll see the difference in your health, try it. We have a very intimate relationship. Also, when you transmit spiritual energy to a tree, it holds it for thousands of years. As long as it thrives, as long as it leaves, it holds that spiritual charge. Unlike human beings. For instance, if a human transmits that divine charge to a person, the other person may not be able to absorb it, let alone hold it for a long time, like that. But trees hold it. So I think that's why our rishis used to worship the trees, because somebody had planted divine charge, and they were able to recognise it. So automatically your head bows down to that charge, not the tree.

ETB: Now you were talking about somebody planting the tree at one point, and then people feeling it later at later points. But over the last, say, 150-200 years globally, the opposite has been happening. We've industrialised ourselves, and then we are going ahead rapidly, and cities are growing, green areas are shrinking. This is a global phenomenon. So, considering the quantum of damage that we've caused so far, the rapid damage that too, do you think we can heal it fully? And if we can, is it a one-generational task, or what is it like? What does it look like for you?

Daaji: For me, it's difficult to predict, but I have the freedom. Let me do what I can do during my lifetime. What you can do is your responsibility. It's up to you. And we don't know whether it'll happen in this generation or another 10 generations, but if you wait for 10 generations, I don't think it'll pass even the fourth generation because of the way this climate is changing.

Did you know that in 1948, my Guruji predicted that the Gulf Stream would change its course? It goes from the West/Northwest part of the African continent. It used to go up to North America, northeast of America, go up and come down via Britain. And that kept the temperature at what it is, what it has been so far. My Guru predicted in 1948 that this Gulf Stream would change its course, and it would not go upward. It'll go downward towards the equator. The implication of this is that the temperatures will fall by 20 to 30 degrees, rendering places uninhabitable. In last week's news, I read that Gulfstream had slowed down 10 years ago, and for the first time, it is now receding. It's not moving further. So in a few years, you'll see the impact. So we are changing the climate. If you extrapolate this, within a few decades, I think Northern Europe will be uninhabitable.

ETB: Too cold or too hot, too cold because globally, the temperatures are rising, right?

Daaji: That is different. There will be pockets of geographical locations where it'll be so cold you just cannot survive there, and there will be places that'll be so hot. And when you talk of this climate change, there are holes created in the stratosphere. Because of that, ozone depletion continues. It has what we call a chain reaction.

ETB: I've been seeing that your latest book, Holy Tirthankaras, has been put there, and I'm curious about the book. So what inspired it, and what do you say are the main takeaways?

Daaji: The idea actually began during a conversation I had with Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi Ji. We were discussing forests, trees, and the environment when he suddenly remarked, “Kamlesh bhai, I know of only 16 trees associated with the Tirthankaras.” He went on to share how each of the 24 Tirthankaras in Jainism had meditated under a specific tree, but that information was only available for 16 of them. Then he looked at me and said, “Since you’re so interested in this, why don’t you find out the rest and write a book about it?”

That conversation sparked deep research into the lives of all 24 Tirthankaras, identifying not only the trees they were associated with but also the animals and birds symbolically linked to each one. For instance, the first Tirthankara is associated with the bull, the second with the elephant, and the third with the horse. Each Tirthankara was integrally connected with elements of nature, which I found fascinating.

While I wouldn't say I was "inspired" in the traditional sense, I’ve always had a deep admiration for Jainism. What we practise in Heartfulness closely resonates with the values and inner discipline that the Tirthankaras embodied. Many Jain principles can be meaningfully explored through Heartfulness practices.

However, some traditional Jain practices can be challenging in today’s context. Take, for instance, the practice of not eating after sunset. Historically, it made perfect sense, as there was no electricity and one risked ingesting insects with food. But in modern times, with electricity and refrigeration, such practices may not always be practical, especially when explaining them to others. Still, the intention and discipline behind these customs remain deeply admirable.

ETB: So, for the modern era, especially the younger audiences, if I were to ask you for one simple mantra or one simple technique that they can follow to enhance their daily experiences, what would you suggest? And this is something that we can close on.

Daaji: Well, it's not me saying it, it's Lord Krishna himself saying it. Lord Shiva indirectly says that you should meditate, and Lord Ram and Hanuman also indirectly tell you how to meditate. You know why I say this ‘indirectly’? Because if you see their photographs, what comes to your mind first when you think of Hanuman Ji or Lord Rama? It is them in the forest, meditating with their closed eyes, or Hanumanji opening his chest and showing that Lord Ram is in his heart. Do you think it's easy to open the chest and close it? It's a visual graphical depiction. It's an indirect example of telling you that the Lord resides in your heart.

When you imagine Lord Shiva, what do you think? We imagine that he's in Kailash, on the mountain, he's in tapas, meditation. The snake around, the Nagaraja, around his neck, the moon, these are all symbols to show that he had complete control over his senses. There’s no fear, and he’s peaceful. So these visual depictions tell us that we should also be peaceful and fearless about the world, even if a naga is around your neck. You can create that fearlessness, and at the same time, you remain peaceful through meditation.

When Arjuna asks, ‘How can one perceive you, Lord?’, Lord Krishna says, ‘Look at me in your heart’. He says that in many slokas, at least five slokas, that ‘I dwell in the heart of every living being’. So he has already given you the address. He dwells there (inside hearts) as an antaryamin.

The challenge today is that most young people don’t look inward. Even if they observe rituals at home or join in occasionally, they often don’t feel transformed. Their belief in God may be there, but it lacks depth. Even adults falter—when things go wrong, they question their faith: “Why is this happening when I pray every day?”

What’s missing is experience. Faith without personal experience is like currency without backing. But once you feel that presence within, your faith becomes unshakable.

So what’s the way to experience it? Through meditation. Through inward looking. And if you can, find a genuine teacher who can guide you. If not, explore different meditation methods, experiment, and draw your own conclusions. Don’t accept things blindly; develop shraddha (faith) based on your own experience. Let your heart lead you.

ETB: Thank you, Daaji, for your time and thoughtful answers. Your message is clear that collective action and collective reverence for nature are needed for us to go ahead with healing nature. We wish the best for Forests by Heartfulness.

Daaji: Don’t wish the best for Heartfulness, but wish the best for Mother Nature. We need many, many hearts to join this family for Mother Earth and decorate it with jewels.

