For This Sexagenarian Sporting Dynamo, Age Is Just A Number

Visakhapatnam: Sexagenarian Boddu Vijayalakshmi continues to inspire generations with her unwavering passion for sports. With over 300 medals to her name at district, state, national, and international levels, she recently added two golds and one silver in competitions hosted by the South Asian Federation for All Sports (SAFAS) in Bhutan.

Guided by her father, Yamunacharya, a gym teacher in a private school, Vijayalakshmi's sporting journey began early. "With my father's support, I learned various sports, and he often accompanied me to competitions," she says.

She balanced her professional life and sports career brilliantly. After completing MCom, she joined Eastern Power Distribution Company (EPDCL) as a junior assistant and retired as a junior accounts officer in 2021. During her stint, she represented EPDCL in open tournaments, excelling in long jump, running, tennis, shuttle, caroms, and table tennis. Sriharsha, her son, is a national-level boxer, and together, the family practices in local grounds every morning.