For This Sexagenarian Sporting Dynamo, Age Is Just A Number
With over 300 medals to her name at district, state, national, and international levels, Boddu Vijayalakshmi recently added two golds and one silver in Bhutan.
Published : October 6, 2025 at 12:58 PM IST
Visakhapatnam: Sexagenarian Boddu Vijayalakshmi continues to inspire generations with her unwavering passion for sports. With over 300 medals to her name at district, state, national, and international levels, she recently added two golds and one silver in competitions hosted by the South Asian Federation for All Sports (SAFAS) in Bhutan.
Guided by her father, Yamunacharya, a gym teacher in a private school, Vijayalakshmi's sporting journey began early. "With my father's support, I learned various sports, and he often accompanied me to competitions," she says.
She balanced her professional life and sports career brilliantly. After completing MCom, she joined Eastern Power Distribution Company (EPDCL) as a junior assistant and retired as a junior accounts officer in 2021. During her stint, she represented EPDCL in open tournaments, excelling in long jump, running, tennis, shuttle, caroms, and table tennis. Sriharsha, her son, is a national-level boxer, and together, the family practices in local grounds every morning.
Her feats are remarkable, as she secured the third place in the 100-metre run at the South India Master Athletics Open Championship (SIMAOC) in Karnataka's Udupi in 2024, clinched gold in 60-metre and 100-metre runs, secured gold in powerlifting, and silver in discus throw at the SBKF Games in Pokhara, Nepal, and was a gold medalist in long jump and discus throw at the Veteran Athletics Championship in Visakhapatnam. Additionally, she bagged two gold medals in the Andhra Pradesh Deadlift Championship this year and also secured gold in the 100-metre run, silver in the 200-metre run, and a gold medal in discus throw at an international event hosted by Bhutan.
Vijayalakshmi believes her secret lies in discipline and daily practice. "Men often go for walks but leave their wives behind. This neglects women's health. Many women fear what others will think if they wear T-shirts and shoes, but health comes first. I exercise every morning, and if competitions are scheduled, I practice in the evening too," she said.
She encourages everyone to prioritise fitness over screens and lethargy, emphasising that regular exercise reduces hospital visits. Her dedication to sports is matched by her commitment to helping others, making her an inspiration both on and off the field.
