ETV Bharat / offbeat

For This Sexagenarian Sporting Dynamo, Age Is Just A Number

With over 300 medals to her name at district, state, national, and international levels, Boddu Vijayalakshmi recently added two golds and one silver in Bhutan.

Boddu Vijayalakshmi with her medals.
Boddu Vijayalakshmi with her medals. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 6, 2025 at 12:58 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Visakhapatnam: Sexagenarian Boddu Vijayalakshmi continues to inspire generations with her unwavering passion for sports. With over 300 medals to her name at district, state, national, and international levels, she recently added two golds and one silver in competitions hosted by the South Asian Federation for All Sports (SAFAS) in Bhutan.

Guided by her father, Yamunacharya, a gym teacher in a private school, Vijayalakshmi's sporting journey began early. "With my father's support, I learned various sports, and he often accompanied me to competitions," she says.

She balanced her professional life and sports career brilliantly. After completing MCom, she joined Eastern Power Distribution Company (EPDCL) as a junior assistant and retired as a junior accounts officer in 2021. During her stint, she represented EPDCL in open tournaments, excelling in long jump, running, tennis, shuttle, caroms, and table tennis. Sriharsha, her son, is a national-level boxer, and together, the family practices in local grounds every morning.

Her feats are remarkable, as she secured the third place in the 100-metre run at the South India Master Athletics Open Championship (SIMAOC) in Karnataka's Udupi in 2024, clinched gold in 60-metre and 100-metre runs, secured gold in powerlifting, and silver in discus throw at the SBKF Games in Pokhara, Nepal, and was a gold medalist in long jump and discus throw at the Veteran Athletics Championship in Visakhapatnam. Additionally, she bagged two gold medals in the Andhra Pradesh Deadlift Championship this year and also secured gold in the 100-metre run, silver in the 200-metre run, and a gold medal in discus throw at an international event hosted by Bhutan.

Vijayalakshmi believes her secret lies in discipline and daily practice. "Men often go for walks but leave their wives behind. This neglects women's health. Many women fear what others will think if they wear T-shirts and shoes, but health comes first. I exercise every morning, and if competitions are scheduled, I practice in the evening too," she said.

She encourages everyone to prioritise fitness over screens and lethargy, emphasising that regular exercise reduces hospital visits. Her dedication to sports is matched by her commitment to helping others, making her an inspiration both on and off the field.

Also Read

  1. 3,600 KM In 12 Days: 16-Year-Old Maharashtra Boy To Embark On Kanyakumari-Kashmir Cycling Expedition
  2. An Invention A Day Keeps Joseph Happy.... And He Is 75!

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

EPDCLSBKF GAMESSAFAS BHUTANSIMAOCATHLETE BODDU VIJAYALAKSHMI

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Japanese Disciple And Kerala Guru Keep Spirit Of Kalaripayattu Alive

Western Ghats Species Thrive In Chhattisgarh's Udanti Sitanadi Tiger Reserve; Forest Dept Releases Pictures

Back To School | Cracking The Code Of Lightning & Thunderstorms: Facts We Hold, Forecasts We Can't Make

Fertility In Rural India Is At Its Lowest, What Does This Mean For The Future?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.