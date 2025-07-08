For Son With Love: A Cuttack Mechanic Builds A Faux Motorbike Sans Engine From Scrap, Wins Hearts

By Narayan Sahoo

Cuttack: It was a six-year-old child's wish to be dropped at school by his father - on a motorcyle. The father, Siba Shankar Sahu could not answer his son in the affirmative as he did not want to disappoint his son with false promise. Shiva, the 38-year-old gas stove mechanic from Rajendra Nagar in Cuttack did not have the means to buy a motorcycle. So he decided to fulfill his son's wish, albeit with a twist. He picked up his tools, some scrap and discarded parts of old bikes to make a motorbike, all by himself.

Within 45 days, a pedal-powered 'motorbike' was parked in front of their house. It looked so real that passersby felt it was an original 'Hero Honda'. But the sight was worth watching when his son saw the 'motorbike'.

For Son With Love: A Cuttack Mechanic Builds A Bike Sans Engine From Scrap, Wins Hearts (ETV Bharat)

“I didn’t have the money for a bike, but I could not make my son sad. I decided to make one which will suit the purpose and my pocket," says Siba.

For those 45 days, after his daily work at the repairing store at his tiny roadside shop, Siba worked late into the evenings on his unusual motorcycle project. He salvaged an old Hero Honda CD 100 scraps from a local yard and started working on it. The cycle at home was the main frame and the process of transformation began. "I wanted to make the cycle take the shape of a motorcycle," says Siba.

Every piece needed was scouted with care and precision from the market or scrapyard. He spent money to buy a fuel tank, seat, handlebar, headlight, speedometer and fixed them on to the cycle. Siba took utmost care to ensure the body looked exactly like a motorbike, so he had to adjust the frame and finally painted in the colours that will make it look a real one. Unless one notices the pedal, it is not easy to find that the motorbike is actually a recycled cycle.

The creation has made his son very happy. It has also made people look back as if it is a wonder on wheels.

The father-son duo has taken rides on it to places - from Cuttack to Bhubaneswar, Chandikhole to Dhenkanal, and made people take note of the innovation. Many wave at them, while some stop them to find what bike model is it. "Many times traffic police have 'caught' me for defaulting on wearing helmet. But as soon as they see it from close distance, they break into laughter," says Siba adding, his creation is mostly mistaken as an electric bike. "They ask where the charging point is. Some also want to take selfies with it. All this makes my son happy and that is my reward,” he adds.

It can accommodate two people but the faux bike is surprisingly stable and comfortable. “If a third person wants to sit, pedaling will be difficult,” he laughs.

The motorcycle cost him nearly Rs 20,000 but he does not mind the investment if that makes his son happy.

Locals in the area say Siba is famous for jugaad-style innovations. A school dropout, Siba has been working as a mechanic for over 15 years and fending for his family of three —his wife, son, and himself. Neighbours vouch for his integrity and expertise to set machines right.

“We often see him doing something or the other. Even while doing the re-modelling of this motorcycle, we never knew it would turn out to be his masterpiece,” says a neighbour.

Now, Siba aims to install a battery and convert it into a proper e-cycle. That would cost another Rs 17,000–Rs 18,000, but he says it is doable. "It would take some time but I will do it,” he asserts.

While Siba’s love for his son is heartwarming, it also reflects a broader social shift. Children today get influenced by their peers to an extent that they want to have all that the others have..

“Earlier, children were mostly staying in a joint family set up and their values were shaped accordingly,” explains Dr. Samrat Kar, a Bhubaneswar-based child psychologist. “But the present day kids have less time with parents and their attention is diverted to television, phone and other gadgets. They want everything their friends have and that is not healthy,” Dr Kar adds.