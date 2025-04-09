For Six Summers, Maharashtra's Forest Guard Has Been Quenching Thirst Of The Wild Like None

Ahilyanagar: With temperatures rising each passing year, most of the water sources have dried up in Sangamner area of Maharashtra, posing threat for the flora and fauna here. But one man has refused to let the forest creatures fall silent in the scorching weather, quenching their thirst for the last six years and six harsh summers.

Meet forest guard Harishchandra Jojar, posted in Panodi, who has set up nearly a dozen artificial water bodies deep inside the forests of Kharshinde and Khali, giving life to the parched lands and relief to wild animals fighting for survival from heat.

Areas under the sub-division had often witnessed wild animals straying into human settlements in search of food and water, at times leading to human-wildlife conflict. However, Jojar's initiative has changed the entire scenario of the region.

Artificial Water Bodies For Wild Animals (ETV Bharat)

Like every year, Jojar once again sprang into action this year even before the onset of summer. In February, he constructed four cement-lined round water reservoirs and eight cement troughs in specified locations within the forest. With the help of tankers, he made sure each of the water body is filled to maximum level possible before the summer could take its toll.

Jojar has been doing this every summer, to ensure that no animal dies of thirst. "Just like we feel thirsty, wild animals too. They can’t speak but we know how much they suffer. This is our way of giving back to the nature. My superiors Forest Range Officer Subhash Sangle and Forester Kondiba Irkar have supported throughout," says Jojar.

Artificial Water Bodies For Wild Animals (ETV Bharat)

The artificial water bodies built by Jojar have now become a lifeline for leopards, deer, peacocks, wolves, and countless birds and other smaller creatures. "It has been nearly two weeks since the water bodies were last filled. I make sure not a single one gets empty. We ensure all water bodies are filled, even if it requires multiple tanker trips."

Meanwhile, the one-man initiative has garnered support of the locals as well, for they have witnessed the change after living under constant fear about encounter with wild animal. Mostly, after the sun sets, the wild animals quietly come to the artificial ponds to drink water, without venturing near the human habitation.

"When animals find water in the forest itself, they don't have to venture into the villages. We feel safer now, and the animals stay safe too," says a villager from Panodi.

Artificial Water Bodies For Wild Animals (ETV Bharat)

Thanks to Jojar's relentless efforts, not only are the animals protected from the intense heat, but humans are safe too from possible man-animal conflicts, which is a win-win situation for both sides of the forest boundary.

But the job is far from over. Jojar says, "This work will continue for as long as the summer lasts. We refill, rebuild, and protect. That's our duty."