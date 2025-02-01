ETV Bharat / offbeat

FM Sitharaman Wears Madhubani Art Saree On 2025 Budget Day: A Look At Her 8 Iconic Saree Choices On 8 Budgets Over The Years

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary and other officials outside the Finance Ministry ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget 2025-26 ( PTI )

Every year, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's attire on Budget Day becomes a focal point of discussion, with her sarees reflecting a unique blend of tradition, elegance, and symbolism. Known for her impeccable style, she has consistently chosen sarees that carry deep cultural significance, often promoting Indian craftsmanship and heritage.

FM Nirmala Sitharaman's attire on Budget Day 2025 is a heartfelt tribute to the rich cultural heritage of Madhubani art, as she donned a saree that beautifully showcases traditional craftsmanship. The saree, a masterpiece of Madhubani painting, celebrates the intricate art form that originates from the Mithila region of Bihar.

What makes the saree even more special is its connection to Padma Shri awardee Dukari Devi, a renowned Madhubani artist. Devi, who received the prestigious Padma Shri award in 2021, met with FM SItharaman during a credit outreach activity at the Mithila Art Institute in Madhubani. During their interaction, Devi presented Sitharaman will the saree. She posed gracefully with a tablet housed in a traditional 'Bahi Khata' styled pouch.

Over the years, her Budget Day sarees have ranged from simple, understated designs to ones featuring intricate weaves and patterns, each chosen with care to make a statement. From the Kanjivaram Silk sarees that radiate opulence to the Banarasi sarees showcasing timeless elegance, her wardrobe choices highlight India's rich textile traditions.

From handloom art forms to rich silk traditions, her sarees have become a key part of the Union Budget's narrative, carrying deeper meanings that reflect both the challenges and aspirations of the Indian economy.

Her sarees are often carefully selected to send a message, whether it is the colour symbolising hope, growth or the choice of handloom that supports local artisans.

Here's a look at the sarees she wore on each Budget Day:

Combo of file images shows Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with the Union Budget in the years 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024 (Interim Budget), 2025 and Union Budget 2025-26 (PTI)

2024 Interim Budget- A Bold Blue Silk Saree

For the 2024 Union Budget, Nirmala Sitharaman chose a royal blue silk saree. Blue, symbolising wisdom, stability, and confidence, and was a fitting choice for a year of significant economic transition. The saree was complemented by intricate Zari work that added a touch of luxury.