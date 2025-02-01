FM Sitharaman Wears Madhubani Art Saree On 2025 Budget Day: A Look At Her 8 Iconic Saree Choices On 8 Budgets Over The Years

Every year, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's attire on Budget Day becomes a focal point of discussion, with her sarees reflecting a unique blend of tradition, elegance, and symbolism. Known for her impeccable style, she has consistently chosen sarees that carry deep cultural significance, often promoting Indian craftsmanship and heritage.
FM Nirmala Sitharaman's attire on Budget Day 2025 is a heartfelt tribute to the rich cultural heritage of Madhubani art, as she donned a saree that beautifully showcases traditional craftsmanship. The saree, a masterpiece of Madhubani painting, celebrates the intricate art form that originates from the Mithila region of Bihar.
What makes the saree even more special is its connection to Padma Shri awardee Dukari Devi, a renowned Madhubani artist. Devi, who received the prestigious Padma Shri award in 2021, met with FM SItharaman during a credit outreach activity at the Mithila Art Institute in Madhubani. During their interaction, Devi presented Sitharaman will the saree. She posed gracefully with a tablet housed in a traditional 'Bahi Khata' styled pouch.
Over the years, her Budget Day sarees have ranged from simple, understated designs to ones featuring intricate weaves and patterns, each chosen with care to make a statement. From the Kanjivaram Silk sarees that radiate opulence to the Banarasi sarees showcasing timeless elegance, her wardrobe choices highlight India's rich textile traditions.
From handloom art forms to rich silk traditions, her sarees have become a key part of the Union Budget's narrative, carrying deeper meanings that reflect both the challenges and aspirations of the Indian economy.
Her sarees are often carefully selected to send a message, whether it is the colour symbolising hope, growth or the choice of handloom that supports local artisans.
Here's a look at the sarees she wore on each Budget Day:
2024 Interim Budget- A Bold Blue Silk Saree
For the 2024 Union Budget, Nirmala Sitharaman chose a royal blue silk saree. Blue, symbolising wisdom, stability, and confidence, and was a fitting choice for a year of significant economic transition. The saree was complemented by intricate Zari work that added a touch of luxury.
2024 - Sitharaman Donns Elegant Off-White Saree
On Budget Day 2024, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made a resplendent statement as she stepped out in an elegant off-white silk saree. The saree was beautifully adorned with a regal purple border, which was further embellished with intricate golden motifs, adding a touch of grandeur to her look.
2023 - Banarasi Silk Saree
For the 2023 Budget, Nirmala Sitharaman selected an exquisite Banarasi silk saree, a symbol of India's rich cultural and textile heritage. She donned a vermillion red silk saree with a black and gold temple border detailing, symbolising love, commitment and bravery. The saree, adorned with intricate patterns and golden zari work, was a nod to the craftsmanship of Varanasi, where this luxurious fabric is woven with great skill and artistry. The handwoven 'ilkal' saree with Navalagunda embroidery from Karnataka's Dharwad was gifted by Minister Pralhad Joshi. Known for its intricate designs and opulent fabric, Banarasi silk is one of the most famous and revered textiles in India.
2022 - A Rusty Brown Bomkai Saree
For the 2022 Union Budget, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman kept her look simple and elegant, sporting a crisp rusty brown Bomkai saree with off-white border detailing that spread throughout the sides. The rusty brown tone of her saree was a combination of two colors, brown and red. While the brown color is often associated with resilience, dependability, security, and safety, red signifies warmth, love and power.
2021- Pochampally Silk Saree
Keeping her look simple for her third budget presentation, the Union Finance Minister donned a crisp red-colored Pochampally silk saree with off-white detailing and a gold border, symbolizing tradition from Telangana's Silk City. She completed her look with a gold chain, bangles and tiny earrings.
2020 - Yellow-Gold Silk Saree
For the 2020-21 budget presentation, Sitharaman had opted for a yellow-gold silk saree with a blue border and a matching blouse, signifying prosperity.
2019 - The First Budget Day as Finance Minister
In 2019, Nirmala Sitharaman made history as the first female Finance Minister of India to present the Union Budget. During her maiden budget presentation, clad in a warm-pink-coloured Mangalgiri saree with a bold border, the Finance Minister grabbed many eyeballs. She paired her saree with a gold chain, tiny earrings, and a bindi on her forehead. Apart from making a statement with her simple and elegant saree, the Finance Minister also caught the attention by ditching the colonial tradition of bringing ledger papers in a briefcase, she carried the documents in a traditional Bahi Khata.