Flower Lovers And Influencers Flock To The Tulip Vistas At An Iconic Dutch Park

Farmers use acrylic cloth for insulation to grow tulips earlier in the season, near Lisse, Netherlands ( AP )

Netherlands: Nestled among tulip fields not far from Amsterdam, the world-famous Keukenhof garden has opened for the spring, welcoming camera-wielding visitors to its increasingly selfie-friendly grounds.

On a sunny day, the paths, park benches and cafes are crowded with tourists taking photos and selfies with one of the Netherlands' most iconic products — the tulip. Those kinds of pics, posted on social media, are what drew Austrian lawyer Daniel Magnus.

"Whenever you see the kind of pictures which were taken by an influencer, they make something with you. You get a new impression of new locations, traditions, people and so on …. You also want to be there," Magnus told The Associated Press.

People visit flower fields in bloom near Lisse, Netherlands (AP)

Magnus had just finished taking his own photos on a small boat, staged in one of the park's canals for visitors to take their own Instagrammable images.

Staff plant and nurture a staggering 7 million flower bulbs to ensure visitors who flock to the Keukenhof from around the world all get to see a vibrant spectacle during the just eight weeks the garden is open.