FLOW Bus: A Moving Lab That's Taking Tech to the Masses

Tirupati: From growing up in a truck driver's household to launching India's first AI-powered lab on wheels, Krovvidi Madhulash Babu has turned personal hardship into innovation. His mobile tech lab, FLOW Bus (Future Lab on Wheels), is bringing high-end technology to the doorsteps of students, especially in rural and under-resourced areas.

This one-of-a-kind educational innovation was launched recently at Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV), marking a first in Andhra Pradesh. Students here are now getting hands-on exposure to cutting-edge fields like AI, robotics, blockchain, IoT, cybersecurity, 3D printing, AR/VR, and more right from a bus.

From Hardship To High-Tech: Madhu’s Story

Madhu, a native of Shrungavrikshan village in West Godavari district, studied in government schools and pursued his B.Tech in Electronics at a private college in Hyderabad. But his dreams met a hurdle; his college lacked functional labs. That’s when the idea of bringing the lab to students was born. “I didn’t want other students to suffer like I did,” says Madhu.

Despite limited resources, he pitched his mobile tech lab concept to the Technology Business Incubation (TBI) Centre at SPMVV, securing ₹25 lakh through the Startup India Seed Fund. Support also came from George Mason University, USA, which invested ₹80 lakh into his startup. In June, Madhu co-founded ‘Edodhwaja’, the startup behind the FLOW Bus.