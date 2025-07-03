ETV Bharat / offbeat

FLOW Bus: A Moving Lab That's Taking Tech to the Masses

AP's first AI-on-wheels bus launched at the women's university, brings high-end technology to students' doorsteps.

Flow Bus
Futuristic Lab On Wheels - The FLOW Bus, an AI-powered lab on wheels. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 3, 2025 at 2:44 PM IST

Tirupati: From growing up in a truck driver's household to launching India's first AI-powered lab on wheels, Krovvidi Madhulash Babu has turned personal hardship into innovation. His mobile tech lab, FLOW Bus (Future Lab on Wheels), is bringing high-end technology to the doorsteps of students, especially in rural and under-resourced areas.

This one-of-a-kind educational innovation was launched recently at Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV), marking a first in Andhra Pradesh. Students here are now getting hands-on exposure to cutting-edge fields like AI, robotics, blockchain, IoT, cybersecurity, 3D printing, AR/VR, and more right from a bus.

From Hardship To High-Tech: Madhu’s Story

Madhu, a native of Shrungavrikshan village in West Godavari district, studied in government schools and pursued his B.Tech in Electronics at a private college in Hyderabad. But his dreams met a hurdle; his college lacked functional labs. That’s when the idea of bringing the lab to students was born. “I didn’t want other students to suffer like I did,” says Madhu.

Despite limited resources, he pitched his mobile tech lab concept to the Technology Business Incubation (TBI) Centre at SPMVV, securing ₹25 lakh through the Startup India Seed Fund. Support also came from George Mason University, USA, which invested ₹80 lakh into his startup. In June, Madhu co-founded ‘Edodhwaja’, the startup behind the FLOW Bus.

Flowbus Lab
Technical equipment and products in side the bus. (ETV Bharat)

What’s inside the bus?

The tech-loaded vehicle runs on a 2-kilowatt solar power system and includes:

  • DIY kits for self-learning
  • A mini planetarium
  • 3D printed toys
  • Hands-on drone operation
  • Real-time experience in robotics, cybersecurity, AI, blockchain, and more

With trained mentors onboard, students are not just passive learners but are active participants.

Already reaching 40,000+ students

“We have already demonstrated the bus to more than 40,000 students in Telangana and Andhra,” says Madhu. “Now, we're starting with a women’s university to empower girls in tech.”

