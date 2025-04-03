ETV Bharat / offbeat

Flight Canceled? Know Your Rights, What to Do Next And What Do You Get?

Air travel in India remains a hit or miss with with a slew of flight cancellations that see thousands of passengers left stranded and in disarray.

In the last few years, airline passengers have raised concerns regarding inadequate compensation when airlines cancel flights on short notice. While accusations may be brought against passengers for the penalties attached to canceling their tickets, airlines seldom face punishment for canceling flights.

Disparity in Cancellation Policies

If a passenger cancels, he/she is slated to lose almost 50% to 100% of his/her fare, depending on the airline rules. On the other hand, if an airline cancels a ticket unilaterally, it is not required to compensate the ticket. Another point emphasized in the LocalCircles survey is that of the 22% of Indian passengers who attempted to get a refund for cancellations initiated by airlines, very few actually received the money.



As mentioned by Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol, cancellations from 2022 to 2024 impacted nearly 11 lakh (1,100,000) passengers. Furthermore, he informed that airline delays affected approximately 22.51 lakh passengers in 2023 while incurring costs over Rs 26.53 crores thereof. The year 2022 recorded about 14.83 lakh passengers with delays, causing the airlines to expend over Rs 15.87 crores. By May, 2024, an estimated 11 lakh passengers have already been affected by flight delays while incurring costs over Rs 12.8 crores in addressing them.

According to reports from the Indian government, 25,500 flights were canceled in India from January 2022 to September 2024. A substantial portion of these cancellations was due to internal airline issues, such as operational inefficiency, lack of finances or mismanagement. Given the rise in passengers who choose to travel by air, the need for stronger laws to protect consumers is now more than ever cannot be overstated.

More Flight Cancellations

It has been reported that 61% of airline passengers faced one or more flight cancellations in the last year. Such cancellations were mainly triggered by some internal operational issues of airlines. Such disruptions derail travel plans, cause monetary loss to passengers and induce logistical turmoil for business persons and other emergency travelers. Of late, growing cancellations at major airports have gained significant media coverage. At Chennai Airport, a British Airways flight to London stood canceled, affecting over 300 passengers. While some were pre-warned, many turned up at the airport to have their travel plans disrupted. Similarly, at Srinagar Airport, 19 flights were canceled because of strong wind, and hundreds of travelers were left stranded without alternative arrangements.

Passengers Demand Penalties for Airlines

Frustrated by the increasing flight cancellations and lack of compensation, passengers are now demanding stricter penalties for airlines. A survey revealed that 90% of passengers support the idea of imposing fines on airlines for flight cancellations due to internal reasons. Specifically, 78% of passengers believe that airlines should be required to pay a penalty equal to at least 50% of the ticket price for cancellations. Similarly, 12% suggest a 25% penalty, ensuring that airlines take cancellations seriously. The increasing public demand for fairness in cancellation policies has pushed consumer advocacy groups to urge the government to implement stricter regulations that hold airlines accountable.

Regulatory Response and Challenges

In response to the growing complaints, the Ministry of Civil Aviation introduced new guidelines in December, 2023 to improve passenger rights. According to the rules, airlines are required to compensate passengers for cancellations and significant delays beyond three hours. However, the implementation of these guidelines has been inconsistent, with many travelers still struggling to secure refunds and fair compensation.

India’s regulatory framework is still evolving compared to global aviation policies. For example: