Flashback 1971: Berhampur Denizens Reminisce Wartime Sirens, Silence And Solidarity In Odisha

By Samir Kumar Acharya

Berhampur: Hours before Operation Sindoor was executed, the notifications of mock drills to prepare people for the impending war started creating an uneasy silence even though the buzz was loud. But not those who had eye-witnessed the previous wartime events of 1971, when neither was there any media house other than the All India Radio nor were any social media platforms existent. All that the Berhampur elderly shared was a sense of fear they experienced firsthand without any preparedness.

ETV Bharat’s Sameer Kumar Acharya catches up with a few such seniors in the city while they were busy in morning walks on Wednesday morning, who recounted the tension and circumstances when 1971 war unfolded.

Purnachandra Mohapatra, who was undergoing industrial training in Punjab in 1971 remembers being asked to hide in underground trenches during air raids. “We were briefed on what to do when sirens went off and not get panicked as missiles would not always fall directly on us but cross over,” he says. Hotels had to keep the lights switched off while buildings were painted dark to avoid being detected by enemy detection, and any light was considered a risk.

Mohapatra says he had lost touch with his family in Berhampur for over 10 months. “We did not dare to venture out for the fear of being attacked by Pakistan Air Force. We used to sleep inside trenches,” he adds.

A doctor from Berhampur Dr. Sankarshana Patra, says “Even in 1971, mock drills were conducted like informing people on how to stay safe in bunkers. But since media penetration was less, there was not much noise. All that people knew was the word-of-mouth way and public announcements by government.”

He recalls that people were asked to switch of lights early in the evenings and avoid public gatherings. There was an atmosphere of fear but so was the discipline.

Surendra Mohapatra, now 73, was in college when the war broke out. “The government heavily focused on blackout protocols. Even if people didn’t understand the sirens, students were mobilised to spread awareness,” he remembers. Mohapatra’s house was in Golanthara where he lived with his family. In the government, he was also engaged in administrative support roles during the war.

On the other hand, 71-year-old Seemanchal Prasad Bisoyi remembered how sirens and radio broadcasts were the only way they got the news. “The radio was the lifeline. There were government directives and as citizens we had to follow those without any questions,” he says.

T. Kumar Swami Patra however admitted to have panicked inside out. “Since there was not much information reaching us, every war bulletin scared me. I remember trembling at every breaking news,” he says. Similarly, Vijay Kumar Patra, a retired pharmacist narrated about the influx of refugees from Bangladesh. “Blackout became normal and people mostly stayed indoors,” he notes.

Purna Chandra Pati, a student in Khallikote College and part of the NCC said they were armed with whistles and directed traffic under blackout conditions. “We used to direct the drivers to dim headlights and reduce movement,” remembers he.

Trinath Maharana, a teacher who has now retired spoke on how they formed awareness teams and kept students informed. “We passed on the radio information to students and they would keep the public aware on how to protect themselves. We were all trained to lie flat, turn off lights, and use thick blankets to block windows,” he states.

He says even people who resided in slums were taken to safer places like schools or larger buildings. “Everyone was asked to stock food for at least a month. Since electricity connections were not many those days, blackout compliance was easy. People back then abided by what they were told,” he adds.

After almost five decades, Berhampur has changed. Most of the senior citizens felt that the national urgency created then in 1971 has no semblance with the present-day situation. “Where is that fear and unity. We now get all the news as they happen and some of it is fake. But then change being the only constant, we can say that here is the modern India that has prepared itself so well that everything happens at the right time and place and people are prepared with all the precautions,” Maharana says as he starts walking back with his friends.