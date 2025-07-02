Flag Genius At Two: Hyderabad Toddler Stuns All With Exceptional World Map Memory

Hyderabad: At an age when most toddlers struggle to speak full sentences, two-year-old Vedansh Konda is taking the world or at least the flags of the countries by storm. This child prodigy can easily identify the national flags of all 195 countries, displaying an exceptional memory power and keen observation skills that leave everyone amazed.

Born to Niranjan Kumar, an IT professional, and Srilekha, a homemaker, Vedansh has shown signs of brilliance from as early as five months old, when his hyperactivity and curiosity first caught his mother's attention. Instead of brushing it off, Srilekha encouraged her son’s interest by exposing him to educational visuals and puzzles.

“He would stare intently at colours and patterns. So I began showing him country flags and to our surprise, he started naming them one by one,” she recalls with pride.

Vedansh identifying maps of countries (ETV Bharat)

What makes Vedansh even more extraordinary is his ability to distinguish between similar-looking flags, a task even adults might find confusing. From the stripes of Paraguay to the stars of New Zealand, Vedansh gets them all correct, often at lightning speed.

But flags aren’t the only things he’s mastered. Vedansh also confidently identifies colours, shapes, animals, and vegetables, and even solves puzzles meant for much older children.

His father Niranjan says, “We didn’t teach him in the traditional classroom style. We just gave him space and encouragement and the rest, he picked up naturally.”

Experts often stress upon the importance of nurturing a child’s early potential and Vedansh is a shining example of what happens when talent is recognised and supported at the right age. As videos of the toddler naming countries go viral in WhatsApp groups and parenting circles, many are calling him the “Flag Genius” and “Human Atlas.”

For now, his parents say they are taking it one day at a time focusing on his happiness while keeping his learning fun and pressure-free. With sponge-like memory and curiosity like a compass, this little boy is mapping out a bright future for himself.