Sao Paulo's Aquarium Presents First Polar Bear Cub Born In Latin America

Sao Paulo: The Sao Paulo Aquarium has announced the birth of the first polar bear cub in Latin America. The Female polar bear cub, Nur, was born on November 17 after spending 102 days in isolation with her mother in a den.

Visitors can now see Nur, in the enclosure she shares with her mother. Laura Reisfeld, the aquarium's Chief veterinarian, told AFP, that the birth of a polar bear cub in any country is a big deal worldwide.

"It's great to say that this is the first cub (born) in Latin America, but the importance of a polar bear cub being born is important news in any country in the world. Conservation doesn't have this geographical barrier; we're all on the same planet," said Reisfeld.

Polar bears live in extremely cold climatic conditions. The birth of Nur, took place in a tropical country, but the management at the Aquarium is making sure to avoid any misfortunes. Therefore, at the moment, Nur remains with her mother in a temperature-controlled enclosure built to simulate the species' natural habitat.

The head veterinarian of the aquarium said, "Even though she was born in a tropical country, we provided the necessary climatic conditions here in the enclosure. So she was born in a tropical country, but the bears aren't in a tropical climate; they're in a temperature-controlled enclosure."

She added, "Last year, the Arctic hit record high temperatures, temperatures over 30 degrees, but we don't leave the animals at 30 degrees because we know it's far from optimal for this species."

The aquarium collects different kinds of data to extend the application of (a method or conclusion) to an unknown situation by assuming that existing trends will continue or similar methods will be applicable to help conserve animals that live freely.

Reisfeld said, "We collect physiological data, behavioural data, data from biological samples, data that can be extrapolated to help conserve animals that live freely."