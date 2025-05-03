Uttar Pradesh Teen Breaks 78-Year-Old Jinx, Becomes First Matriculate From Nizampur Village After Independence

Barabanki (Uttar Pradesh) : Tucked 50-odd kilometres away from Lucknow is the non-descript Nizampur village in Banikodar block of Barabanki where a teenager scripted history. Sixteen-year-old Ramkewal, son of Jagdish, a daily wager, and Pushpa Devi, serving as cook at a primary school, passed the matriculation exam, the first one from the village to do so after Independence.

With around 40 houses and a population of 200 — all belonging to the Dalit community — the village was never witness to any educational milestone as most of the villagers either worked in their own fields or others, while some others slogged as manual labourers. At the most, some people have studied up to Class 8 or 9.

Though the village has a primary school and an upper primary school in Raja Katra, a Government Inter College was set up in Ahmedpur in 2013, just 500 metres away but that never encouraged any person to become educated.

“There are some who have also completed up to Class 9 but high school examination had never ever been a distant dream for any one. So I had made up my mind to prepare well and clear the UP Board Examination 2025,” says Ramkewal who secured 322 marks out of 600.

Ramkewal honoured at his college (ETV Bharat)

Ramkewal's success has come has an inspiration for his younger siblings, two brothers studying in Class 9 and Class 5, and a sister who is currently in Class 1. His elder sister is married. Crediting his teachers for his success, Ramkewal said the teachers in the school were always supportive as he was the only one who studied sincerely. "They too were pinning hopes on me and I could live up to their expectations. Besides Mission Pehchaan helped motivated me," he adds.

Mission Pehchaan initiative introduced by District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) had played a big role in encouraging students. The DIOS OP Tripathi said that the programme was envisioned to instill confidence among the children. "The path started by Ramkewal will show light to the coming generations," says Tripathy who also introduced Ramkewal and his parents to the District Magistrate Shashank Tripathi.

Later, Ramkewal was also felicitated by Tripathi for his feat.

The principal of Government Inter College, Ahmedpur, expressing happiness with Ramkewal's achievement said that the Mission Pehchaan programme helped create an atmosphere for children to concentrate on studies and make a mark.

Ask Ramkewal what next and he says," I will make sure my friends and juniors from the village complete their matriculation and study further. I would also like to go for higher studies."