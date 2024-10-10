First Korean Literature Nobel Laureate Han Kang's Vegetarian Novel - All You Need To Know

Hyderabad: Han Kang, who became the first Korean to win a Nobel Prize for literature Thursday, earned international recognition for her three-part novel, The Vegetarian, originally written in her native language.

When was it published?

The novel hit the stands between 2004 and 2007 is about how deviance from conventional food choice affects the life of its central character. It deals with the violent consequences. Yeong-hye, the protagonist, endures when she refuses to submit to the norms. She decides not to eat meat and the path that it leads her down a path that is life-altering. It was translated into English in 2015 as The Vegetarian by Deborah Smith, a British translator of Korean works. The work according to reports has been translated into 23 languages.

The choice

She begins disposing of all the meat from her house much to the astonishment of her husband. She decides to restrict her food intake to vegetables. Her husband's attempt to convince her otherwise fails miserably.

The change in food choice has a negative bearing on her own physique too. In the process, she loses weight. It prompts her husband to get help from her maternal family. He calls her father, a Vietnam veteran, who is highly authoritarian. After all reconciliation efforts fail, they force-feed her with pork meat. She pukes and she inflicts self-harm.

Exploitation

Yeong-hye gets exploited erotically and aesthetically by her brother-in-law. He visualises an artistic scene of love-making with the individuals involved having flowers painted on their bodies. He later finds a Mongolian birthmark, which looks like a flower petal on Yeong-hye's body.

This gets him obsessed with his sister-in-law. He convinces her to model for him so he can bring to life the erotic scene that he has imagined. He then exploits her only to be found to be obsessed with her passive body.

Ultimately, she is committed to a psychiatric clinic, where her sister attempts to rescue her and bring her back to a 'normal' life. However, Yeong-hye sinks ever deeper into a psychosis-like condition expressed through the 'flaming trees', a symbol for a plant kingdom that is as enticing as it is dangerous.