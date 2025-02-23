ETV Bharat / offbeat

Filipino Bride, Indian Groom: Love That Defied Boundaries And Found Its Way To Jharkhand's Ranchi

Ira, a resident of the Philippines, has become the daughter-in-law of Jharkhand. Both Ira and Pitambar got married in Ranchi with Hindu traditions.

Ira and Pitambar during their wedding in Ranchi, Jharkhand
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 23, 2025, 1:18 PM IST

Ranchi: It is often said that love knows no boundaries, when it’s a true one it even defies cultural and language barriers. A recent story which reaches its happy ending here exemplifies this sentiment.

Ira Francisca Bernasol of the Philippines and Pitambar Kumar Singh from Jharkhand married in the capital city after falling in love and convincing their parents.

Ira is Pitambar’s official bride now as the couple also tied the knot in a court ceremony at the registry office in Hinoo, Ranchi. They also got a marriage certificate from the in-charge official there.

“Ira, a resident of the Philippines, and Pitambar Kumar Singh, a resident of Dhurva in Ranchi, applied for a court marriage in our office. We processed their application legally and called them for documentation. We also issued a marriage certificate to them,” Balmiki Sahu, the registrar at Hinoo, told the media after presenting the certificate to the couple.

Ira and Pitambar during court marriage in Ranchi, Jharkhand

Pitambar was working at a private company in Dubai, where he met Ira. The two fell in love and decided to spend their lives together.

Pitambar says his family was hesitant about the marriage initially but they were determined and convinced the family. “I brought Ira to Ranchi and together my family first then Ira’s and finally finalized the dates for the wedding,” he says.

The couple celebrated their union with great joy and it was a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony. Ira dressed as a perfect Indian bride and completed every custom with pride. “We are overjoyed, knowing our love has found its home in India. I thank my family for their support,” says Pitambar.

Ira and Pitambar during their wedding in Ranchi, Jharkhand

IRA PITAMBAR GOT MARRIED IN RANCHI CROSS COUNTRY MARRIAGE IN RANCHI FILIPINO BRIDE INDIAN GROOM

