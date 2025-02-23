ETV Bharat / offbeat

Filipino Bride, Indian Groom: Love That Defied Boundaries And Found Its Way To Jharkhand's Ranchi

Ranchi: It is often said that love knows no boundaries, when it’s a true one it even defies cultural and language barriers. A recent story which reaches its happy ending here exemplifies this sentiment.

Ira Francisca Bernasol of the Philippines and Pitambar Kumar Singh from Jharkhand married in the capital city after falling in love and convincing their parents.

Ira and Pitambar's Court Marriage

Ira is Pitambar’s official bride now as the couple also tied the knot in a court ceremony at the registry office in Hinoo, Ranchi. They also got a marriage certificate from the in-charge official there.

“Ira, a resident of the Philippines, and Pitambar Kumar Singh, a resident of Dhurva in Ranchi, applied for a court marriage in our office. We processed their application legally and called them for documentation. We also issued a marriage certificate to them,” Balmiki Sahu, the registrar at Hinoo, told the media after presenting the certificate to the couple.