Featuring Alongside PM Modi In Govt Calendar, Kozhikode Woman's Love For Clay Brings Her 'Greatest Moment Of Her Life'

It all started when some college students bought a figurine from her for Rs 50. The sale has now gone up to lakhs of rupees. "It was encouraging for me to have relatives and friends buying my creations. There have been many occasions when I have managed to find money for my own needs without bothering my family," Bidula says.

What started with making pots, figurines and Ganesha idols has now expanded to Kathakali and Theyyam. Light shades, glass koods, tea pots, lockets and perfume diffusers are just a few of the many things she has created.

Since her childhood days, Bidula loved making figures in clay for which she used to collect clay from the fields and rivers near her house in Kannadikal. While she was still in school, she started earning, even though not significant, by selling clay sculptures. As her passion grew, she put aside her parents' wish to become a pharmacist and took up pottery-making as a way of life.

Back in January this year, Union Railway and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had unveiled the Central Government's official calendar for 2025, in which ceramic artist Bidula was featured alongside PM Modi on the September page. Months after meeting PM Modi, the calendar came as a sweet surprise for Bidula and her family and relatives, bringing her due recognition after years of hard work. "The unexpected meeting with PM Modi and then featuring alongside him in the government calendar would always remain the greatest moment of my life," she says.

Kozhikode: For 25 years, PB Bidula of Kerala's Elathur quietly shaped clay into lamps, clocks, Lord Ganesha and a myriad of sculptures, never imagining her craft would one day enable her stand next to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. That very moment came alive once again this month as the nation turned to September page of the Government of India's 2025 calendar, where she is seen sharing space with the PM.

She has given figurines made of clay as gifts for weddings. "Being able to gift someone on my own without reaching out to anyone has given me countless moments of joy, something that I will always cherish," she says.

Studying And Learning About Soil

The field right in front of Bidula's house has always been her mirror. There is plenty of clay there. She also found clay while digging wells or by the river. Collecting it, experimenting with it and shaping it into various forms taught her a lot about the soil. Sometimes, she even purchased clay from Karnataka, Maharashtra and Goa. By mixing different types of soil, she created new ideas and fresh designs.

Buddha sculpture crafted by Bidula (ETV Bharat)

One of Bidula's finest creations (ETV Bharat)

Her parents wanted her to become a pharmacist, but Bidula, who grew up watching the potters on the banks of Kannadikal, could not imagine herself in any other profession. To study the scientific side of pottery, she obtained a Master's degree in Pottery from the Central Village Pottery Institute in Karnataka. Interestingly, she boarded the train to Karnataka just as discussions for her marriage were underway in her house.

Gandhi's Bust Became Turning Point

The half-length statue of Mahatma Gandhi that Bidula made at the Gandhi Ashram in 2001 turned out to be a milestone in her life. CV Prabhakara Kurup, the Khadi and Village Industries Commissioner of Mumbai, who had visited the Ashram, was impressed by her sculpture and rewarded her with Rs 500. More importantly, he encouraged her to pursue further studies in Karnataka and recommended her for admission. "This became the biggest turning point in my journey," she says.

After completing the course, she returned home as promised and agreed to the marriage her family had planned. She had put only one condition for the man who came to see her - that she should be allowed to continue her clay work even after marriage. Her husband Baijunath, who runs a flour mill in Elathur, supported her wholeheartedly. He even arranged for her to make and sell clay products right next to his shop.

PM Modi's Compliment, Picture In The Calendar

For the last 25 years, Bidula has been making handicraft items from clay. Over the last 12 years, she has also participated in exhibitions organised by various departments and led training classes. But in 2023, when she got the opportunity to take part in the exhibition held at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in Dwarka, during the launch of the PM Vishwakarma scheme, an unexpected stroke of fortune came her way.

When PM Modi visited the Dwarka exhibition, Bidula says it was 'greatest moment of her life' (ETV Bharat)

PM Modi, who had visited the exhibition, sat next to Bidula and asked her about the products she makes, about the uniqueness of Kerala's clay, wanting to know how it differs from the soil in other states. The Prime Minister also asked her what makes her work stand out from others. He further praised the beauty of the clay-and-wood clock and a soap dish she had crafted. The PM even suggested whether clay lamps could be designed in a way that they could be mounted on walls, Bidula recalls.

"The trip to Delhi was a complete surprise for me. I had not expected to even see the Prime Minister, let alone sit next to him and talk about her art. When I found myself featuring alongside PM Modi in the Government of India's 2025 calendar, it was a moment of great recognition and pride," she says.

PM Modi discussing with Bidula about her clay products (ETV Bharat)

Earlier, she had experted that her photo with the Prime Minister might appear in the government's calendar, but it was not included last year. She had even called to inquire but didn't get any confirmation. Though a little disappointed, she never lost hope. The confirmation finally came from the MSME (Ministry of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises) office in Thrissur, which organised the calendar for this year.

Stepping Into Kathakali, Theyyam Rupa Nirmithi

Recently, Bidula says, she has taken bold steps by entering into Kathakali and Theyyam Rupa Nirmithi, both of which are intricate clay works that require each costume and expression to be carefully represented. She also makes car perfume diffusers, which are sold even in North India. I am happy that many buyers return asking for more, she says.

Items like tea pots, light shades, wall hanging decorations, etc made by Bidula (ETV Bharat)

She started exhibiting her work in 2013, guided by Geetha Chechi of Oysaka, who first showed her the way. After that, her income increased gradually. She continued experimenting with new items, and created unique designs. Bidula says, "The real reason I became a professional artist was the support I received from my husband and family after marriage."

Bidula now runs an establishment called 'Bidula Clay Studio' next to her home in Puthiyottilkadav Kizhakke Puthalat near the Elathur Railway Gate. She conducts pottery classes regularly for children as well as adults. Standing firmly by her side are her husband Baijunath and their two children, Ghanashyam and Sreeparvathy, who she considers her strongest pillars of support.