ETV Bharat / offbeat

Fatehpur's 'Ambulance Man' Ashok Tapasvi Has Provided Free Service For 20 Years

Even at the age of 62, his passion for social service remains intact. "I used to drive an e-rickshaw. I was on my way to Mohammadpur when a school bus hit me. I suffered a serious leg injury and was writhing in pain on the side of the road. Someone informed ambulance driver Ashok Tapasvi. He arrived shortly after with an ambulance. He then took me to the hospital for free. He is a kind-hearted person. For the poor and needy like me, he is no less than a saviour," recalled Chhotelal of Chakkajipur.

Ashok has been providing free ambulance service to people for 20 years. "The inspiration for social service comes from God. If you make a commitment to serve people God will surely bless you. I was born in Maharashtra. When I settled here, I saw people getting into accidents and lying on the road with no one to pick them up. This inspired me to start an ambulance service," says Ashok.

"I realised that if we help each other, God's grace will come automatically," Ashok explains. Now 62, his passion for social service remains as strong as ever, having personally transported nearly 3,500 injured people to the hospital free of charge and performing the last rites for 450 unclaimed bodies.

Fatehpur: For two decades, Ashok Tapasvi has been a lifeline for the people of Fatehpur, earning titles like 'Good Samaritan' and 'Angel of the Wounded'. His mission began after witnessing accident victims on the road with no one to help.

He shared a detailed account of his journey with ETV Bharat. Initially, he used his personal vehicle to transport accident victims to the hospital in emergencies.

Later, he purchased an ambulance. He has also collected and delivered to the mortuary approximately 400 mutilated bodies of those killed in accidents.

The social worker said, "An incident happened in front of me a long time ago. I owned a car and at 11 PM, a family was trapped inside a car. They had been in an accident. I was passing by in my car. Seeing the accident, I stopped, pulled everyone out one by one and took them to the hospital that very night. During that time, I realised that if we help each other, God's grace will come automatically."

The social worker said that whenever an incident occurs, he get a call, he himself rushes to the scene. "My father is no more. I bought an ambulance in 2007. It has been parked at our farmhouse ever since. 108 and 102 have just been launched," he recalled.

He has also transported many pregnant women to the hospital at night. If an injured person dies in the hospital, he also transports their body to their village free of charge.

Tapasvi also engages in social and environmental activities. He connects with farmers in various ways. He promotes natural farming and distributes saplings to farmers. He has made his 100 acres of barren land fertile using modern technology. He plants the vermilion plant (Bixa orellana) on this land, making chemical-free vermilion available in the market. Lipstick is also made from the plant, earning him lakhs of rupees through this.

Under the Govardhan Project, he creates various products from cow dung for organic food production and cow conservation. He also provides training for this. He has received numerous awards. In 2023, the Uttar Pradesh State Transport Corporation honoured him with the ‘Good Samaritan Award.’

Ashok recounted that in July 2011, during the Kalka Mail accident near Malwan station in Fatehpur, a large number of people were injured. At that time, the number of government ambulances was low. The railway and district administration did not have enough ambulances. To save lives, he drove his ambulance for 20 hours continuously, transporting people to the hospital. This saved many lives.