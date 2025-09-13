'Fasting Fridays' Keep Animals Healthy At Hyderabad Zoo
The aim, officials explain, is to give their digestive systems a break and keep them active and fit
Hyderabad: Fasting is often seen as a human practice, but at Hyderabad’s Nehru Zoological Park, even wild animals follow the ritual, although for health reasons rather than tradition. For years, zoo officials have implemented a unique rule: on Fridays, the animals are placed on a controlled diet to prevent obesity and other ailments linked to heavy daily consumption.
The fast does not mean complete abstinence. Instead, lighter meals are offered. Lions, tigers, and leopards, for instance, receive chicken meat and milk in the morning rather than their usual generous portions of beef. The aim, officials explain, is to give their digestive systems a break and keep them active and fit.
Curator J. Vasanta explained that zookeepers are trained to notice even the smallest changes in an animal’s condition. “If an elephant refuses food, or if there are differences in urination, defecation, or behaviour, we immediately alert the zoo hospital,” she said. Veterinary doctors then conduct tests to ensure the animals’ well-being. Even their drinking water is filtered through a dedicated RO plant to maintain hygiene.
Food under strict checks
Every morning, the zoo receives a diverse supply of food -- beef from the Chengicherla slaughterhouse, vegetables, fruits, grass, eggs, and chicken from local markets. All items, procured through contracted suppliers, undergo rigorous inspection by veterinary doctors before being admitted inside. Only after clearing these checks are they served to the animals, ensuring quality and safety.
Diets designed for each species
The Nehru Zoo is home to hundreds of species, each with tailored diets to suit their nutritional needs:
- Giraffes consume nearly 70 kg of fruits and vegetables daily.
- Leopards and jaguars start with chicken and raw eggs in milk, followed by 6 kg of beef in the evening.
- Jackals and wolves eat chicken, eggs, and milk in the morning, and 4–5 kg of beef later.
- Snakes are fed trunks, mice, or guinea pigs based on size.
- Herbivores like nilgai thrive on grass, sugarcane, coriander, mint, and assorted vegetables.
- Tigers and lions take chicken and half a litre of milk with raw eggs in the morning, and around 8 kg of beef at night.
- Elephants top the list, consuming nearly 300 kg of food daily, including 150 kg of grass, 25 kg of sugarcane, 5 kg of rava leaves, 1 kg of jaggery, along with fruits, carrots, cabbage, and tubers.
With strict monitoring and carefully balanced diets, Nehru Zoo ensures its inhabitants remain healthy and energetic. Its unique "Fasting Fridays" stand as a reminder that just like humans, animals too benefit from moderation and a moment of dietary rest.
