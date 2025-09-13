ETV Bharat / offbeat

'Fasting Fridays' Keep Animals Healthy At Hyderabad Zoo

Hyderabad: Fasting is often seen as a human practice, but at Hyderabad’s Nehru Zoological Park, even wild animals follow the ritual, although for health reasons rather than tradition. For years, zoo officials have implemented a unique rule: on Fridays, the animals are placed on a controlled diet to prevent obesity and other ailments linked to heavy daily consumption.

The fast does not mean complete abstinence. Instead, lighter meals are offered. Lions, tigers, and leopards, for instance, receive chicken meat and milk in the morning rather than their usual generous portions of beef. The aim, officials explain, is to give their digestive systems a break and keep them active and fit.

Lions in Hyderabad’s Nehru Zoological Park (Eenadu)

Curator J. Vasanta explained that zookeepers are trained to notice even the smallest changes in an animal’s condition. “If an elephant refuses food, or if there are differences in urination, defecation, or behaviour, we immediately alert the zoo hospital,” she said. Veterinary doctors then conduct tests to ensure the animals’ well-being. Even their drinking water is filtered through a dedicated RO plant to maintain hygiene.