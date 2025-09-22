ETV Bharat / offbeat

Pune Man’s Fascination For Lottery Makes Him Collector Of Tickets

He retired in 2007 from government service but continued to work till 2023 in other capacities. He recalled, "As a part-time employee at Datta Mandir in Budhwar Peth, I saw a lottery shop and started buying tickets, dreaming that if I won the lottery, I would grow up to be rich. But I never won the lottery. Yet I never gave up on my dream."

Suryavanshi disclosed, "I lived in Bhavani Peth, Pune and came from a poor family. With the dream of winning a lottery, I started buying tickets from the age of 22 in 1969. I retained the tickets I purchased."

The city of Pune is home to 79-year-old Vishnudas Suryavanshi, who started purchasing Maharashtra state lottery tickets from the age of 22 and has continued to do so for more than five decades. In the process, he started collecting the tickets he purchased and now possesses 8,750 tickets that may open the gates of the Guinness Book of World Records for him. He is the first such collector in Maharashtra.

Pune: While the society continues to debate the pros and cons of the lottery, the lure is very difficult to resist because it is connected to dreams and desires of the poor.

He did win a lottery of Rs 10,000 once, but its actual cost was very high as he spent a greater amount on tickets. "Sometimes I took my son and drew the lottery ticket with his hand, and sometimes I took my daughter and drew the lottery ticket with her hand. I have been doing this for more than five decades," he related.

"Over all these years, I have bought lottery tickets worth more than Rs 2 lakh," he added while revealing that he has tickets costing 50 paise to Rs 500 in his collection. Some of these tickets are themed around festivals, while some have pictures of wild animals. Some even have pictures of actresses.

Lottery tickets in possession of Vishnudas Suryavanshi (ETV Bharat)

Suryavanshi’s collection includes lottery tickets of different prize money amounts ranging from Rs five lakh to Rs 51 lakh. He related that he used to purchase lottery tickets every Thursday and also at every festival.

Responding to a query on today’s youth indulging in online gaming, he said, "Whatever they do, they should do it within limits." Loaded with thousands of tickets kept over the years, he was trying to find out what to do with them when the idea of recording them in a record book struck him.

Lottery tickets in possession of Vishnudas Suryavanshi (ETV Bharat)

"Now I have spoken to the Guinness Book staff. They will come and inspect my collection, and if it goes according to their rules, my collection will be entered in the Guinness Book of World Records," he said.

Suryavanshi is not in favour of the Maharashtra government stopping the lottery. "I also want the government to take my lottery ticket collection and exhibit it at different places," he said.