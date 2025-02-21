Farmers’ Protest Inspires NRI Couple’s Unconventional Wedding In Punjab Fields

Firozpur: Kari Kalan village here in Punjab witnessed a unique and inspiring wedding celebration. A Canada-based NRI couple tied the knot and exchanged marriage vows amid lush green fields, not in any palace or luxurious banquets.
The couple, Durlabh Singh and Harman Kaur, say their decision to hold their wedding in the open fields was inspired by the farmers' agitation.
“Farmers have been protesting for many months at the Delhi border for everyone’s rights. Their struggle inspires us, and we also support them,” they said. “It’s also our way to spread a message that people should stay connected to their roots and land.”
Wedding Dedicated to Farmers' Movement
Both bride and groom dedicated their wedding to the farmers' movement, as every detail—from the venue and decoration to wedding dresses and gifts—reflects the couple's connection to the land.
The wedding pandal was set up amidst the standing crops, and the decorations included lush green plants and wheat symbols engraved on the groom's sherwani.
The family also distributed gift boxes, decorated with farmer slogans, and honey at the wedding.
Breaking Traditions
The couple also broke away from the traditional custom of Baraat as the bride arrived with the wedding procession (baraat) instead of the groom, who waited at the wedding pandal.
“I believe the wife has the right over everything of the husband after marriage that's why I thought of this change and getting married at his place only,” said Harman.
The couple also has a message to the youth, saying that they want to make the youth aware of the roots. “We want to inspire people to return to their roots and connect with the land.”
“Among everything, farmers are the most important which is why we dedicate our wedding celebration to their struggle,” they said.
