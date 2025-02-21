ETV Bharat / offbeat

Farmers’ Protest Inspires NRI Couple’s Unconventional Wedding In Punjab Fields

Firozpur: Kari Kalan village here in Punjab witnessed a unique and inspiring wedding celebration. A Canada-based NRI couple tied the knot and exchanged marriage vows amid lush green fields, not in any palace or luxurious banquets.

The couple, Durlabh Singh and Harman Kaur, say their decision to hold their wedding in the open fields was inspired by the farmers' agitation.

“Farmers have been protesting for many months at the Delhi border for everyone’s rights. Their struggle inspires us, and we also support them,” they said. “It’s also our way to spread a message that people should stay connected to their roots and land.”

Wedding venue among standing crops in the fields (ETV Bharat)

Wedding Dedicated to Farmers' Movement

Both bride and groom dedicated their wedding to the farmers' movement, as every detail—from the venue and decoration to wedding dresses and gifts—reflects the couple's connection to the land.