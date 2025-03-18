A Humble Farmer's Daughter Bags 3 Govt Jobs In One Go, Makes Education As Her Career Choice

Hyderabad: Hailing from a humble middle-class family, Sumalatha from Shakapuram, Nidamanur mandal, Nalgonda district, has set an inspiring example by securing three government jobs simultaneously. Born to Mallaiah, a farmer, and Venkatamma, a homemaker, Sumalatha always dreamt of achieving a good position through education. With three sisters and a younger brother, she grew up in a simple household but harbored big ambitions.

Sumalatha’s journey from a government primary school student to a Junior Lecturer (JL) in the government sector is nothing short of remarkable. She studied up to Class 5 in a government school and later completed her intermediate at Gurukul School, Nakrekal. She pursued B.Com from MG College, Nalgonda, followed by an MBA from Bhoji Reddy Women's Engineering College, Saidabad, and M.Com from Osmania University.

Determined to crack government jobs, Sumalatha moved to Hyderabad to prepare for competitive exams. Though she faced disappointments in Group-2 interviews and SPDCL JAO exam, and was declared ineligible in Gurukul recruitment due to technicalities, she never lost hope. Eventually, her persistence paid off as she has been selected for the posts of:

Assistant Statistical Officer (ASO) at the Directorate of Health and Family Welfare, Koti, after legal hurdles were cleared in 2024.

Degree Lecturer in Gurukul (Sangareddy Budhera) under the Social Welfare Department.

Junior Accounts Officer (JAO) in Devarakonda Municipality.

Junior Lecturer (JL) appointment letter at a program held at Ravindra Bharathi.

Fulfilling her dream of staying in the education sector, Sumalatha said she chose to join as JL (Commerce) at the Government Junior College, Vikarabad. "I have always believed education is the real strength. I faced setbacks, but I never gave up. Finally, I feel proud that I could secure three jobs and choose the one I love the most," Sumalatha shared.