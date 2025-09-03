Vizianagaram: Farmer's Daughter Becomes First Government Teacher In 20 Years

Vizianagaram: In a remote village where no one had secured a government teacher job for the past two decades, Pediredla Ramalakshmi from Andhra Pradesh’s Kuntinavalasa in Mentada mandal has now qualified for four teaching posts and one constable job at the same time.

The villagers have started calling her with an affectionate title, “Koluvula Lakshmi” (Goddess of Employment). Born to Apparao and Bangaramma, a farming couple who never had the opportunity to study, Ramalaxmi was encouraged from childhood to pursue education.

In her academics, she completed her studies entirely in government institutions, Class 7 at the MPUP School in her village, high school in Maradam, and later APRJC Gurukulam in Tatipudi, where she secured admission after scoring 9.5 GPA in Class 10.

Further, she took her teachers’ guidance and chose to get teacher training, completing a Diploma in Education, B.Ed., and a B.Sc degree. In 2018, she appeared for the District Selection Committee (DSC) exam for teacher posts and secured the 61st rank. However, she did not receive an appointment.

Ramalakshmi turned her failure into motivation, and after her marriage to Mohan in 2021, she continued her preparation. In the 2024 DSC results, she secured top ranks across four categories, including School Assistant Maths and School Assistant Physics. Additionally, she qualified for the AP Police Constable post.

Ramalakshmi expressed her joy, saying, “This was my father’s lifelong dream to see me as a government teacher. No one from our village has achieved this in the past 20 years. My first attempt in 2018 was a painful failure, but I took it as a lesson. Success always comes if you don’t give up. I want to inspire youth not to lose heart when they face setbacks.”

Her husband, Mohan, shared that he supported her during her struggles after 2018. Ramalakshmi has planned to choose the School Assistant post to fulfil her father’s wish.

