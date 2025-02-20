Faridabad’s Surajkund Fair Spotlight: Puneet Dutta’s Revolutionary Edible Tea Cup

Faridabad: The Surajkund Fair in Faridabad, Haryana, is in its final stage, with February 23 marking the last day. The fair features numerous Indian and international stalls, each with its own unique story. One stall making headlines is a tea stall owned by Puneet Dutta, founder and director of the Attaware Company. After quitting his job and sacrificing personal assets, including his house and his wife’s mangalsutra, for research, his innovative work has now earned recognition from the Government of India.

At the Surajkund Fair, Puneet’s tea stall serves ordinary tea, but in an extraordinary way. Instead of discarding or reusing cups, customers eat the cups after finishing their tea. These edible cups are made from healthy ingredients and boast a unique formulation.

Puneet Dutta, the founder and director of the Attaware Company, stands in front of his stall, holding an edible tea cup. (ETV Bharat)

What sets Puneet’s cup apart is its diverse range of natural flavours, including paan, cardamom, chocolate, turmeric, ginger, various fruits, and more. The cups are crafted by mixing grains with heated jaggery--without using flour, oil, water, chemicals, preservatives, or baking agents--resulting in a product with a shelf life of over two years.

The inspiration for this edible innovation came unexpectedly during a visit to Vrindavan. Puneet noticed a thermocol plate floating in the polluted Yamuna River -- a stark reminder of environmental degradation. Disturbed by the sight, he made a video about the pollution and posted it on social media. Later, at a local event, he observed a baba who, after taking four puris, stuffing them with vegetables, and eating, cleaned both his hands and remarked, "Brother, I am done, now you people take care of yours." This vivid moment sparked the idea of creating an edible plate or cup that could be consumed after use, thereby addressing waste and pollution.

Determined to overcome challenges--such as ensuring the product could handle hot contents--Puneet began his research in 2013. "During my research, some friends from Germany visited India and toured the Qutub Minar. A tourist guide humorously remarked that the monument was made of jaggery. Intrigued, one of my friends broke off a small piece of stone from near the Qutub Minar and kept it in his pocket. Later that night, during a dinner at my home, he handed me the stone and said, "Add this to your soup--this is jaggery."

Puneet emphasises that while edible cups exist, his product is distinct in its formulation and flavour variety. Priced at approximately Rs 25 to Rs 30 per cup, his innovation is set to transform the tea-drinking experience at the Surajkund Fair while offering a sustainable and healthy alternative.