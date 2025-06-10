Faridabad Residents Create Mini Forest To Beat The Heat

Faridabad: As intense heat grips the northern parts of India, many people head to cooler places like the mountains for relief. But in Faridabad’s Summer Palm Society, residents have taken a different approach — they’ve turned their housing complex into a mini forest to naturally cool their surroundings.

Society Turns Green using Japanese Miyawaki technique

Residents of Summer Palm Society in Faridabad district have used the Japanese Miyawaki method to grow a dense green patch on their premises. Around 1,200 saplings, including neem, peepal, and jamun, were planted across 500 square yards four years ago. These have now grown into fully developed trees, creating a forest-like environment in the middle of the residential area.

To sustain the greenery, the residents also manage their own composting system. Wet and dry waste is segregated, and a solar-powered machine converts the waste into compost within 40 days. This compost is then used to nourish the trees and plants.

Residents Speak About The Initiative

ETV Bharat spoke to several residents, including Babita Singh, Prabhdeep Anand, and PV Verma.

Babita Singh shared, "Our society is now greener than any other in Faridabad. Four years ago, we decided to create a forest within our compound. We researched extensively and chose the Miyawaki technique, which involves planting multiple species close together in a small space. The result is visible — none of the trees dried up, and our success rate is 100%. It is also sustainable as we make our own compost from the waste from every household."

She added that the society also recycles paper bags and other biodegradable items to make fertilizer, in addition to using wet waste.

Urban forest in Faridabad's Summer Palm Society. (ETV Bharat)

Prabhdeep Anand, one of the driving forces behind the initiative, said, "I've been planting 100 trees every year for the past eight years. That’s what inspired us to create a forest here. After I was told by our community that we don't have space to plant anymore, I wanted to figure out ways to plant within a limited space. I consulted with residents, conducted research, and even visited the forest department. Eventually, we came across the Miyawaki method and applied it here. In four years, the forest has flourished." According to Prabhdeep, the entire community conducted a plantation week and every household in the community got involved in the project. "With the support of everyone in the community, we were able to create this mini forest with over 1200 saplings of 28+ varieties. These have grown to 2.5-3 metres in the last eleven months, as compared to the regular growth of 1-1.5 metres in the same time period," shares Prabhdeep.

He also appealed to the government to allot more land for similar projects, saying that they can replicate this model at any patch of land allotted for this purpose. "If the government lets us do this at other places, we can turn it into a Miyawaki forest in 2-3 years, in a sustainable manner," he added.

Mini Forest in Summer Palm Society, Faridabad (ETV Bharat)

PV Verma spoke about the impact it has had on their community, adding, "The Miyawaki technique has been successfully used abroad, and we’ve seen its benefits here too. The temperature in our mini forest is significantly lower than the outside temperature, which is around 42 degrees right now but here, it is around 39 degrees. This method not only improves air quality by absorbing carbon dioxide and traps pollutants like PM 2.5 and PM 10, but also creates a pleasant micro-climate."

A Model For Others

In the face of extreme heat, the residents of Summer Palm Society have shown how a collective effort can bring about meaningful change. Their mini forest is not just a green patch — it's becoming an inspiration for other communities in the area.