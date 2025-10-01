ETV Bharat / offbeat

Family Of Effigy Makers Goes Hungry On Dussehra In Reverence To Ravana

Yamunanagar: The festival of Vijayadashami has several manifestations in different parts of the country. One of them comes from Yamunanagar in Haryana, where a family that is engaged in making the effigies of Ravana, Meghnad and Kumbhkarna goes to bed without having their evening meal on the night of Dussehra.

For the Manchanda family of this city that has been engaged in making the effigies for the last five generations, it is an emotional occasion. This family has been making effigies that are as tall as 70 feet and are the pride of Dussehra celebrations in the city. These effigies are completed over a period of more than one month.

This family considers Ravana as their Guru and believes that he was learned and powerful, besides having mastery in the field of policy making. They feel that lonely on the night of Dussehra as if they have lost a loved one.

Keeping with this sentiment, they do not light their kitchen stove that evening. This has been a tradition that the family has followed over the last several decades. No food is cooked, and the family goes to bed on an empty stomach. This is a way of paying tribute to Ravana.