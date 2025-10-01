Family Of Effigy Makers Goes Hungry On Dussehra In Reverence To Ravana
The family considers Ravana as a scholar and their Guru
Published : October 1, 2025 at 1:55 PM IST
Yamunanagar: The festival of Vijayadashami has several manifestations in different parts of the country. One of them comes from Yamunanagar in Haryana, where a family that is engaged in making the effigies of Ravana, Meghnad and Kumbhkarna goes to bed without having their evening meal on the night of Dussehra.
For the Manchanda family of this city that has been engaged in making the effigies for the last five generations, it is an emotional occasion. This family has been making effigies that are as tall as 70 feet and are the pride of Dussehra celebrations in the city. These effigies are completed over a period of more than one month.
This family considers Ravana as their Guru and believes that he was learned and powerful, besides having mastery in the field of policy making. They feel that lonely on the night of Dussehra as if they have lost a loved one.
Keeping with this sentiment, they do not light their kitchen stove that evening. This has been a tradition that the family has followed over the last several decades. No food is cooked, and the family goes to bed on an empty stomach. This is a way of paying tribute to Ravana.
Presently, Mahendra Manchanda and his son Pankaj Manchanda, are carrying this tradition forward. Their next generation of children has also been interested in the task of making effigies and are contributing to it.
Mahendra Manchanda disclosed, "This tradition of our family has been going on for five generations now. We make effigies of Ravana, Meghnad and Kumbhakarana. This is not just our profession but also our faith. Our entire family is involved in it. The special thing is that these effigies made by us are erected without any support."
He added, "The dresses for the effigies are stitched by the tailors and carried to the Dussehra ground in royal splendour accompanied by drums and trumpets. The ritualistic worship and consecration are performed there."
His son Pankaj Manchanda underlined that their sixth generation is also joining this tradition.
"The children cooperate as much as they can of their own free will. This is not just a job but our heritage which we follow with emotion and devotion. Even though Dussehra is celebrated by burning the effigies we make, the kitchen in our house does not operate that night because for us Ravana is not just a character, but a Guru," he added.
The Manchanda family's story is a sensitive social and cultural display of affinity and respect. The festivities of Dussehra in Yamunanagar are incomplete without them.