Exploring People And Cultures On Two Wheels - An Indian Malayali's Quest Across Continents
The epic journey of Arun Tathagat across 59 countries, seeking enlightenment and global unity across continents
Published : September 19, 2025 at 4:45 PM IST
Ernakulam: Arun Tathagat, a passionate traveller from Kochi, is pedalling his way across the world. He started his solo cycling journey from Paris, the global hub of sport and culture during the 2024 Olympics. Arun has cycled through 59 countries in 418 days.
Currently, he is in Tallinn, the capital of Estonia, which is his 59th destination. "Even in summer, it's just 10 degrees here," Arun wrote from chilly Estonia, where he battles near-winter rains in September. "People are already in full jackets, and it feels like I'm in an old English film." Despite harsh climates, language barriers, and financial constraints, Arun's commitment to his solo cycling journey remains unwavering. He is in the middle of a two-year cycling expedition that will span major parts of Europe, Asia, and even touch the African continent.
A Journey Fueled by Passion
Arun, who hails from Ambalamedu in Ernakulam, set out on this journey as a tribute to global unity and shared humanity. Travelling on a Surly bicycle imported from the US, he aims not just to explore but also to connect with people, cultures, and places beyond the pages of a travel book.
Everywhere he goes, Arun proudly introduces himself as an Indian and a Malayali. He has also noticed how many Europeans have never heard of Kerala. That doesn't stop him — he uses each encounter as a chance to talk about his home state's beauty, culture, and warmth. One observation that stood out to him across Europe is the meticulous cleanliness of tourist spots and beaches.
"I wish we could follow this in Kerala too," Arun says. "Both citizens and authorities must make this a priority."
Unforgettable Encounters
His travels have been peppered with emotional, unforgettable moments. In Poland, he met a Ukrainian refugee woman in Kraków. They took a picture together and hugged — a simple act of solidarity. A week later, he ran into her again and learned she was undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. When he asked her why she had taken the time to meet him between hospital stays, her answer moved him deeply:
In Serbia, he accidentally became a local celebrity after participating in a children's protest event with over 30,000 participants. "They made me feel like a star," he recalls with a smile. His bicycle has taken him through an impressive list of countries: France, Germany, Austria, Slovakia, Turkey, Iran, several Gulf nations, the Czech Republic, Poland, Finland, Norway, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Denmark, Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain, Morocco, Tunisia, and more. His route is planned so that Arun returns to Kerala by July 2026, completing what may become one of the most memorable solo cycling expeditions ever undertaken by an Indian.
The Man Behind ‘Tathagat’
Interestingly, the name "Tathagat" was not always part of his identity. Arun chose it consciously — the Pali word for "one who is enlightened" — as a way to shed societal labels of caste and religion. It represents his quest for spiritual and social freedom. Before this world tour, he had already completed a year-long solo cycling trip across Thailand, laying the foundation for even bigger dreams.
All of Arun’s trips are self-financed through loans. After repaying one, he takes another to keep his dreams alive. A senior clerk in the Revenue Department at the Ernakulam Collectorate, Arun has been in government service for 20 years. Despite missing promotions due to extended leaves for his travels, he has no regrets.
A post-graduate in psychology, Arun brings introspection and depth to his travels. His minimalist mindset — “A cyclist avoids the unnecessary” — reflects his belief that true happiness lies in simplicity and connection. He also plans to write a book chronicling his journeys, experiences, and life lessons, a project that will comply with government service rules.