ETV Bharat / offbeat

Exploring People And Cultures On Two Wheels - An Indian Malayali's Quest Across Continents

Ernakulam: Arun Tathagat, a passionate traveller from Kochi, is pedalling his way across the world. He started his solo cycling journey from Paris, the global hub of sport and culture during the 2024 Olympics. Arun has cycled through 59 countries in 418 days.

Currently, he is in Tallinn, the capital of Estonia, which is his 59th destination. "Even in summer, it's just 10 degrees here," Arun wrote from chilly Estonia, where he battles near-winter rains in September. "People are already in full jackets, and it feels like I'm in an old English film." Despite harsh climates, language barriers, and financial constraints, Arun's commitment to his solo cycling journey remains unwavering. He is in the middle of a two-year cycling expedition that will span major parts of Europe, Asia, and even touch the African continent.

A Journey Fueled by Passion

Arun, who hails from Ambalamedu in Ernakulam, set out on this journey as a tribute to global unity and shared humanity. Travelling on a Surly bicycle imported from the US, he aims not just to explore but also to connect with people, cultures, and places beyond the pages of a travel book.

Everywhere he goes, Arun proudly introduces himself as an Indian and a Malayali. He has also noticed how many Europeans have never heard of Kerala. That doesn't stop him — he uses each encounter as a chance to talk about his home state's beauty, culture, and warmth. One observation that stood out to him across Europe is the meticulous cleanliness of tourist spots and beaches.

"I wish we could follow this in Kerala too," Arun says. "Both citizens and authorities must make this a priority."

Unforgettable Encounters