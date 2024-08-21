Explained: Diphtheria Outbreak In Uttar Pradesh; After Seven Deaths In Azamgarh, Three Children Succumb To Deadly Bacterial Disease In Unnao

Unnao (Uttar Pradesh): Following the death of seven children due to Diphtheria at a village in Azamgarh district of Uttar Pradesh, three more children have succumbed to the deadly bacterial disease at another village in Unnao district sending health authorities into a tizzy.

Sources said that at least seven villages of Unnao have reported fresh Diphtheria cases with the cases concentrated in the villages of Nawabganj, Hasanganj and Asoha blocks.

It is learnt that three children have died due to the bacterial disease in as many villages of Nawabganj and Asoha blocks of Unnao.

Fresh Victims: Sources said that Shivanya (6), daughter of Govind, a resident of Satgurkheda village was admitted to a private hospital after complaining of fever and cough along with sore throat. When there was no improvement, she was taken to Lokbandhu Hospital in Lucknow on 12 August where the doctors suspected Diphtheria and referred her to the medical college where Shivanya died during treatment on the afternoon of 15 August, an official said. Shivanya's elder sister Sejal (9) is also being treated after similar symptoms.

The second victim Shagun (12), daughter of Sunil Kumar, a resident of village Bajehra of Nawabganj block, was taken to the CHC on August 7 after she had fever and sore throat. She was first referred to the district hospital and then to Kanpur after Diphtheria was confirmed in the test. Shagun also died during treatment on August 8 as per the official.

Likewise, Aarti (7), daughter of Rameshwar, a resident of Dariyarkheda village of Asoha block, had fever and pain in throat and swelling on August 4. The family took her to a private hospital from where she was first referred to Saraswati Medical College and then to Lucknow King George Medical College after Diphtheria was confirmed in the test. Aarti also died during treatment on August 7.

CMO Speaks: Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Satyaprakash said that a team of the health department has been sent to the village so that the children can be examined and given medicines. He said that 15 cases have been reported so far with most of the cases reported from Asoha, Hasanganj and Nawabganj blocks. Teams have been set up to vaccinate people as soon as possible, he said.

Among the affected children include Rameshwar's elder son Mohit (12), his neighbour Rajole's two sons Shubh (7) and Rajan (4) besides Shiva (6), son of Laxman, a resident of Saharavan village. Likewise, Ankit (4), son of Sandeep, a resident of Umarra village, is undergoing treatment at King George Medical College due to the same disease.

The Deadly Bacterial Disease: According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Diphtheria is a disease caused by a bacterium that affects the upper respiratory tract and less often the skin. It also produces a toxin that damages the heart and the nerves.

Symptoms: Symptoms of diphtheria usually begin 2-5 days after exposure to the bacteria. Typical symptoms of infection include sore throat, fever, swollen neck glands, and weakness. Within 2-3 days of infection, dead tissue in the respiratory tract forms a thick, gray coating that can cover the tissues in the nose, tonsils, and throat, making it difficult to breathe and swallow. Most serious illnesses and deaths from diphtheria are caused by diphtheria toxin and its effects. For unvaccinated individuals, without adequate treatment, diphtheria can be fatal in about 30% of cases. Children under 5 years of age are at a higher risk of death.

Who is at risk? According to the World Health Organization, any non-immune person (who has not been vaccinated or is under-vaccinated) can become infected. Whenever vaccination coverage is low, diphtheria re-emerges. If proper treatment is provided during this disease, the risk of complications or death is significantly reduced. If diphtheria is suspected, testing should be done immediately and treatment should be started as soon as possible.