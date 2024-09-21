Experience The Magic: Mazda Art Festival 2024 Unfolds At Hyderabad's State Art Gallery

Hyderabad: If you are an art lover get ready for a wave of creativity as the Mazda Art Festival 2024 turns Hyderabad's State Art Gallery into a vibrant canvas of inspiration. Running over three days from September 20 to 22, this festival showcases more than 200 captivating artworks from talented artists across the country promising a feast for art lovers and curious onlookers alike.

Step into a world where every brushstroke tells a story from stunning oil paintings that capture the essence of life to intricate pencil drawings that breathe emotion. Wander through seven galleries filled with artistic wonders where modern installations and traditional pieces invite you to explore the many facets of creativity. Whether you’re an art aficionado or just discovering the beauty of visual arts there’s something here to ignite your imagination.

One of the festival's highlights is the chance to watch live demonstrations by renowned artists like Praful Sawant whose watercolours flow like poetry on canvas and Sadashiv Sawant, who brings pencil art to life with incredible precision. These sessions offer a rare glimpse into the artists’ techniques making it an invaluable experience for aspiring creators eager to learn and grow.

But it’s not just about admiring art, it’s about connecting with it. The festival invites visitors to engage with the pieces on display and even purchase their favourites making it an exciting opportunity for collectors and newcomers alike. The artworks range from heartwarming depictions of nature to bold, contemporary statements that challenge perceptions, ensuring that each visitor finds something that resonates deeply.

Best of all, entry to this dazzling celebration is free. The Mazda Art Festival 2024 runs this weekend, making it the perfect outing for those seeking inspiration and joy through creativity.

